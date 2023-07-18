Media Selects Pre-Season 2023 Pac-12 All-Conference Football Team





The preseason All-Pac-12 team, as selected by the media covering Pac-12 football, has been announced ahead of the 2023 season. Two-time defending Pac-12 champion Utah leads the way with six First Team selections, while Oregon State and USC are next with five each. Kyle WhittinghamThe first-team roster evenly split the first-team squads with three attack teams and three defense teams. AT Brant Kuithe was selected to the first team for the second year in a row, while two Utes were selected on the offensive line Saatoa Laumea And Keaton Accounts. The defense is represented at every level with DL Junior TafunaLB Karen Reed and DB Cole Bishop. Oregon State also has three representatives in violation of running back damien martinez accompanied by a few offensive linemen Joshua Grey And Laughter. Kitan Oladapo was selected to the First Team Defense while All-American Anthony Gould is the return specialist. Heisman trophy winning quarterback Caleb Williams leads the USC contingent in the first team alongside WR Dorian singer on violation. DB Call Bullock represents the defense joining punter Eddie Czaplicki of Ralek Brown on All-Purpose / Special Teams. Colorados Travis Hunter is the only player to appear on the first team twice as a defensive back and on All-Purpose/Special Teams. Hunter was also selected as an honorable mention at wide receiver. Pac-12 Football Media Day will take place in Las Vegas on Friday, July 21, and seven student-athletes from the first team will be in attendance. Three others from the second team will be in attendance, as well as six others who received honorable mentions. Click here for the full Pac-12 football schedule, which kicks off on Saturday, August 26. 2023 PRE-SEASON ALL-PAC-12 CONFERENCE FOOTBALL TEAM Attack of the first team Attack of the second team QB *Caleb Williams, USC QB *Michael Penix, Jr., Washington RB Damien Martinez, Oregon St. RB Jaydn Ott, California RB Bucky Irving, Oregon RB Carson Steele, UCLA WR Rome Odunze, Washington WR Jalen McMillan, Washington WR Dorian Singer, USC WR Jacob Cowing, Arizona THE Brant Kuithe, Utah THE Benjamin Yurosek, Stanford OL Saatoa Laumea, Utah OL Jake Levengood, Oregon St. OL Joshua Grey, Oregon St. OL Justin Dedich, USC OL Troy Fautanu, Washington OL Jonah Monheim, USC OL Taliese Fuaga, Oregon St. OL Jordan Morgan, Arizona OL Keaton Bills, Utah OL Jarret Kingston, USC Defense of the first team Second team defense DL Bralen Trice, Washington DL Brennan Jackson, Washington St. DL *Laiatu Latu, UCLA DL *Ron Stone Jr., Washington St. DL Brandon Dorlus, Oregon DL Van Fillinger, Utah DL Junior Tafuna, Utah DL Zion Tupoola-Fetui, Washington LB *Jackson Sirmon, California LB Lander Barton, Utah LB Karen Reid, Utah LB *Mason Cobb, USC LB Darius Muasau, UCLA LB Eric Gentry, USC DB *Cole Bishop, Utah DB Chau Smith-Wade, Washington St. DB Calen Bullock, USC DB Jabbar Mohammed, Washington DB *Kitan Oladapo, Oregon St. DB Craig Woodson, California DB *Travis Hunter, Colorado DB Evan Williams, Oregon Specialists of the first team Specialists of the second team PK Joshua Karty, Stanford PK Camden Lewis, Oregon P Eddie Czaplicki, USC P Nick Haberer, Washington St. AP/ST *Travis Hunter, Colorado AP Jacob Cowing, Arizona AP/ST Ralek Brown, USC RS *Anthony Gould, Oregon St. RS Silas Bolden, Ore. St. * Will represent their school at Pac-12 Media Day. ALL-PAC-12 FAIR MENTION (votes received from four or more members of the media): QUARTER: *Bo Nix, Oregon RUN BACK: Michael Wiley, Arizona; Cameron Skatebo, St. Arizona; Austin Jones, USC; Nakia Watson, Washington St. WIDE RECEIVER:Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona; Jeremiah Hunter, California; *Travis Hunter, Colorado; Troy Franklin, Oregon TIGHT END: *Jalin Conyers, St. Arizona; Terrance Ferguson, Oregon; ATTACKING LINE: Jonah Savaiinaea, Arizona; Matthew Cindric, California; Sioape Vatikani, California; Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon; Josh Conerly, Jr., Oregon; Ajani Cornelis, Oregon; Heneli Bloomfield, St. Oregon; Garrett DiGiorgio, UCLA; Duke Clemens, UCLA; Michael Mokofisi, Utah; Roger Rosengarten, Washington LINE OF DEFENSE: Brett Johnson, California; Jordan Burch, Oregon; James Rawls, St. Oregon; Bear Alexander, USC; Kyon Barrs, USC; Jonah Elliss, Utah LINEBACKER: Justin Flowe, Arizona; *Jeffrey Bassa, Oregon; Eason Mascarenas-Arnold, Oregon St.; David Bailey, Stanford; Shane Lee, USC; *Edefuan Ulofoshio, Washington; Alphonzo Tuputala, Washington DEFENSIVE BACK: Ro Torrence, Arizona State; Jeremiah Earby, California; Patrick McMorris, California; Trikweze Bridges, Oregon; Nikko Reed, Oregon; Ryan Cooper, St Oregon; Christian Roland-Wallace, USC; Ja Travis Broughton, Utah; Zemaiah Vaughn, Utah; Asa Turner, Washington; Jaden Hicks, Washington State PLACE KICKER:Tyler Loop, Arizona; Dean Janikowski, Washington St. POINT: Kyle Ostendorp, Arizona; Lachlan Wilson, California; Mark Vassett, Colorado ALL/SPECIAL TEAMS: Slater Zellers, St. Arizona; Jesiah Irish, Oregon St.; Jaden Green, Washington RETURN SPECIALIST: Jimmy Horn, Jr., Colorado; Ralek Brown, USC

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pac-12.com/article/2023/07/18/media-selects-preseason-2023-pac-12-all-conference-football-team The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos