‘World’s Sexiest Hockey Player Says It Turns Tiresome Heads’





Photo by Mikayla Demaiter / Instagram Article content She may no longer be standing between the pipes on the ice, but the ex-hockey goalie known as the world's sexiest player still apparently gets a good workout.

Receive email updates from your favorite authors. Article content Mikayla Demaiter, a former goalie with the Bluewater Hawks in Canada’s Provincial Women’s Hockey League, has turned her focus to Instagram and OnlyFans with great success. Article content In a post of her parading down a street in yoga shorts and a green crop top, Demaiter penned the tongue-in-cheek caption that grabbing attention everywhere I go can be a little tiresome, but someone’s got to do it. From our newsroom to your inbox at noon, the latest headlines, stories, opinions and photos from the Toronto Sun. By clicking the subscribe button, you consent to receive the above newsletter from Postmedia Network Inc. You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the unsubscribe link at the bottom of our emails or a newsletter. Postmedia Network Inc | 365 Bloor Street East, Toronto, Ontario, M4W 3L4 | 416-383-2300 Thanks for signing up! A welcome email is on its way. If you don’t see it, check your junk email folder. The next issue of Your Midday Sun will arrive in your inbox soon. There was a problem logging in. try again Article content Ad 3 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content The Chatham, Ont., born beauty was forced to retire from hockey at age 19 due to a knee injury and has since gained a huge following on social media. The 22-year-old has more than 2.4 million followers on Instagram and 1.9 million on TikTok. She runs a very lucrative OnlyFans page, with lots of pictures of her in lingerie and skimpy bikinis. Demaiter announced the end of her playing days in a June 2020 Instagram post. Ad 4 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content Alongside a photo of her in goal dressed in full gear except for a mask, she wrote: Dear hockey, it’s time to say goodbye. It’s time to turn the page and move on to the next chapter of my life, for the first time you won’t be my primary focus. I want to thank you for the places we’ve been together. I also want to thank you for all the friends you made me. My family also sends the best of themselves. I know they will surely miss seeing us together. I look forward to the future because everything you have taught me will enable me to succeed. There will still be early mornings, new adventures and new friends, and I hope I embrace them with the same love and passion I did for you. Thanks again for everything. And, from the looks of her posts, she seems to be having way more fun showing off new outfits than pucks being fired at her. How many goals will NHL first overall pick Connor Bedard score this season? Wayne Gretzky game-used stick from 1988 Stanley Cup final can go for $500,000 Article content Share this article on your social network Ad 1 This ad hasn’t loaded yet, but your article continues below.

