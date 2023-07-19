Sports
Petrie, Australia Close Pool Play in Spain – University of Nebraska
Jessica Petrie contributed five points, four rebounds and three assists, but world No. 3 Australia lost a narrow 72-68 defeat to world No. 2 France in the final group game at the 2023 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup in Madrid, Spain on Tuesday.
A 6-2 striker from Gold Coast, Australia, Petrie hit 2-of-4 shots from the field, including 1-of-2 three-pointers for the Australians, who finished the group game at 1-2 with losses to France and the hosts from Spain, along with a 40-point win over Argentina.
After a tense first quarter, France took a 42-32 half-time lead. France pushed the margin to 12 early in the third inning before Australia rallied to cut the lead to just 52-51 on Petrie’s three-pointer with 22 seconds left in the quarter.
France pushed the lead back to 58-53 early in the fourth quarter, before Australia erupted with a 7-0 run to take a 60-58 lead. Petrie aided that wave with an assist on the basket that narrowed the margin to 58–57, before grabbing a key defensive rebound that led to a game-going three-pointer at the other end with 6:17 left, forcing France to take a timeout.
France quickly tied the score at 60, but another defensive board and assist from Petrie put Australia back in first place 62-60 with 4:45 left. France responded with five consecutive points and Australia failed to regain the lead.
After three games in Spain, Petrie averages 5.7 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 17 minutes per game.
Petrie and Australia will begin bracket play on Wednesday when they take on Mali in the round of 16 at 12:45 p.m. (CT) at the Espartales Alcala de Henares sports complex.
