The Netherlands has qualified for the 2023 Cricket World Cup, which will be held in India later this year. Missing out on many key players, the Dutchman exceeded expectations in the recently concluded qualifying event, sealing a World Cup place with victory over Scotland on July 6.

With a target of 278 in 44 overs, Bas de Leedes’ blistering century (123 runs in 92 balls) saw his team do so in just 42.5 overs. This will be the Netherlands’ first appearance in an ODI World Cup since 2011.

Today, cricket in the Netherlands is undoubtedly on the rise. But it is probably not in the list of top ten sports in the country. What you may not know is that cricket was one of the first sports to be formally established in the country and was for a time the favorite sport of the Dutch elite.

We look at the story of cricket in the Netherlands and how the country was relegated to a minnow.

Beyond the cricket and imperialism

The development of cricket has been most popularly studied through the lens of imperialism. Cricket, the quintessentially English game, was exported by the former empire as a symbol of British virtue and an aid to the colonial civilizing mission.

As British historian J. A. Mangan wrote in his classic The Games Ethic and Imperialism (1986), cricket was the umbilical cord of Empire, linking the motherland to her children. All of today’s test-playing countries were part of Britain’s global empire at one point or another.

However, this story does not take into account the growth of the game elsewhere, particularly on the European continent.

While continental Europe is largely written from an imperialistic study of the game, its close and complex relationship with England is nonetheless the starting point for understanding how cricket was introduced and developed in this geographically close but culturally remote corner of the cricketing world, writes Tim Brooks in Cricket in the Continent (2016).

Cricket originates from elite Dutch schools

Cricket probably first came to the Netherlands with British traders in the mid-18th century. But it really spread in the country through elite Dutch schools where English teachers were not uncommon.

The first written mention of the game played in the Netherlands dates from 1845, from the very exclusive Noorthey boarding school near The Hague. With its gentle rhythms, emphasis on intellectual insight alongside physical prowess, cricket was considered the perfect game in a school where the crème de la crème of Dutch society, including King William III, sent their children.

While certainly not unique to the Netherlands, this air of exclusivity would become a defining feature of Dutch cricket and possibly one of the many reasons why it fell off the sporting map in the country.

By the 1870s and 1880s, enthusiasm for cricket in schools translated into the establishment of the first cricket clubs, starting in Deventer in 1875. The Haagse Cricket Club was founded in 1978, and in 1880 an English teacher opened the first club in Haarlem, which is still a cricket center in the country.

The 1881 tour and the formation of a cricket club

In 1881 the Uxbridge Cricket Club from London toured the Netherlands as the first team. While the Uxbridge tour attracted a lot of interest, the Dutch team, a bunch of wealthy men, lost by an innings difference, despite fielding a total of 22 players.

In fact, Dutch players seemed completely out of place. In contrast to the British colonies, where the English imposed their rules, cricket in the Netherlands developed much more randomly. Different clubs followed their own rules and ideas of the game.

For example, the club from Deventer used a friendly approach. Scoring behind the wicket was considered unfair and was derogatorily labeled Spanish blow, no doubt referring to the Duke of Alba who had been the despised governor during the years of Spanish Habsburg control, writes Tim Brooks.

Against a true English side, this was a recipe for disaster and embarrassment. But, crucially, it also put the Netherlands in a unique position in the world of cricket.

Within two years, the Nederlandsche Cricket Bond (NCB) was founded to properly administer the game. The first national tournament was held in 1884. After the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which took charge of the game in England in 1788, the NCB was only the second international cricket association in the world to be founded in Australia nine years before one emerged.

The golden years

By the turn of the century, Dutch cricket had not made the progress that the formation of the NCB had promised. Cricket remained highly exclusive, with high costs and restrictions on club membership detrimental to the growth of the game.

Competition from other sports, especially those requiring fewer facilities and equipment, also drove the game out of play in many of the gymnasium schools, Tim Brooks wrote.

But the First World War (1914-1918) brought an influx of talent, mainly British soldiers trapped in the neutral Netherlands to the Dutch leagues. As these soldiers returned home after the end of the war, high quality cricket was played in the country during the war years.

Along with more tours and some reforms in cricket’s domestic organization, the sport was on a steady upward trajectory in the country, with standards and interest rising.

The 1930s are referred to by many as the golden age of cricket in the Netherlands. In 1933 the MCC was invited to the Netherlands to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the NCB. In a major upset, the hosts won, chasing 133 in less than an hour. By 1935 the standard of play had risen so much that the Dutch XIs won as many games as they lost to the touring South Africans, while being dominant against other continental teams.

The myth that World War II ruined Dutch cricket

It is often assumed that the Second World War was a death knell for Dutch cricket: that the war and the Nazi invasion (1939) undid all the progress of the previous years. This is not true.

Unlike in England, the Dutch did not stop playing cricket during the war years. The most English sport, [cricket] was a demonstration of resistance to Nazi occupation and cultural oppression, wrote Tim Brooks.

The game continued to grow steadily after the war too, with new government support, an increased number of teams and a steadily growing level of cricket being played.

Why the Netherlands remains minnows

Instead of the Nazis, cricket in the Netherlands was doomed by the growing popularity of football, its own elitism and fundamental problems with how cricket was (and is) run.

In 1954, Dutch football was finally professionalized, really opening the game up to the masses. While football was always more accessible than cricket, now you could play football to earn a living. To date, this has not been the case for many Dutch cricket players.

Moreover, Dutch cricket remained steeped in elitism. … Despite an increase in teams, cricket was still run by men for men, Tim Brooks wrote in his book.

But most importantly perhaps cricket was always doomed to become a niche sport in the Netherlands and through no fault of the Dutch themselves there is a reason why all test playing nations were part of the British empire today.

The forerunner of the International Cricket Council, the Imperial Cricket Conference was founded in 1909. As cricket historian Derek Birley points out, the ICC was little more than the colonial arm of the MCC with the aim not to breed cricket worldwide, but to govern it, particularly in the colonies.

ICC only granted three teams England, Australia and South Africa Test status and not for meritocratic reasons. Subsequently, more countries were allowed to play test matches, but these countries were always colonies or former colonies of Great Britain. In addition, until 1965, only members of the British Commonwealth were admitted to the ICC.

It is this exclusion that has doomed Dutch cricket for years to come. At a time when international football was in its infancy, inclusion as a test country could have changed the development of cricket in the country.

Had the I been in ICC International instead of Imperial [the Netherlands] would have enjoyed regular, high-profile international matches, wrote Tim Brooks, adding that it would certainly have resulted in an increase in standards and performance.