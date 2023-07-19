Former coach Pat Fitzgerald and school sued by former Northwestern University football player









CNN

—

An unidentified former member of the Northwestern University football team is suing the school and its recently fired head coach, according to a civil claim filed Tuesday in Cook County, Illinois Circuit Court. The lawsuit alleges that former coach Pat Fitzgerald enabled a culture of racism and/or other micro-aggressions on the Northwestern football team, and that the college’s football program has long had issues with hazing and bullying that takes on a sexual and/or racist tone. The plaintiff, identified as John Doe, was a member of the football team from 2018 to 2022. The lawsuit also names Michael Schill, the school’s president; the former president of the school; a vice president of athletics and recreation at the school; and the university board of directors as defendants. Last week, Northwestern announced it had fired Fitzgerald over allegations of hazing within the Wildcats football program. The decision took effect immediately, according to a letter from Schill to the Northwestern community. A former Illinois inspector general began an independent investigation into the football program last year after an anonymous email address sent a complaint at the end of the 2022 season, according to a summary of the investigation made public by the university. The investigation found that, according to Schill, 11 players, past and present, said hazing was going on in the program. Schill said in the letter that the investigator found no credible evidence that Coach Fitzgerald himself knew about it. Fitzgerald released a statement on Friday that he was disappointed to learn of the hazing allegations. On Tuesday, a Fitzgerald representative told CNN they had no comment on the allegations in the lawsuit. A spokesman for the university, Jon Yates, told CNN in an email: “As a policy, we do not comment on the details of pending litigation. Yates added that protecting student well-being is something we approach with the utmost seriousness. He added that the university acted immediately upon learning of the hazing complaints in November. We have taken a number of follow-up actions to remove hazing from our football program, and we will introduce additional actions in the coming weeks, Yates said. The administration is committed to working with the Board of Trustees, faculty, and student body to ensure that hazing has no place at Northwestern. The law firm representing John Doe will hold a press conference Wednesday at 9 a.m. CT, according to a press release. Separately, civil rights attorney Ben Crump said in a press release Monday that he and co-counsel Steven M. Levin are representing eight former student-athletes who allegedly suffered hazing, including physical, sexual and emotional abuse at Northwestern University, and who alleged being forced to participate in degrading acts and racial prejudice and punishment that caused severe physical discomfort and psychological trauma. CNN has reached out for more information on Crump’s representation of these former athletes and whether the lawsuit has been filed. Crump and Levin have scheduled a press conference for Wednesday at 10 a.m. CT.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/18/us/northwestern-former-football-player-lawsuit-spt/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos