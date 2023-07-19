John Betjeman fired as singer of tennis courts in 1967 search for poet laureate | National Archives

Sir John Betjeman was dismissed as a singer from tennis courts and cathedral cloisters evoking a scent of lavender and faint musk five years before he was finally appointed to the prestigious post of poet laureate, newly released government documents show.

WH Auden, meanwhile, was considered by some to be the best candidate, but was once disfellowshipped because he had taken American citizenship and because of a pornographic poem that had appeared under his name in an underground magazine. The work, titled The Gobble Poem, is said to be of such a sordid nature that its appointment would bring disgrace to the office.

Documents released by the National Archives reveal the bloodthirsty world of poetry as successive governments sought consultations on recommendations to Buckingham Palace for the crown nomination, for which the incumbent received 70 a year and 27 instead of a sack flask (a cask of Spanish wine).

Betjeman was first shortlisted in 1967 after the death of John Masefield. John Hewitt, Harold Wilson’s secretary for nominations charged with advising on candidates, was inundated with applications from the public putting forward their own claims, and even received a hand-drawn floral card from American beat poet Allan Ginsberg with the words Donovan for laureate, referring to the one-named pop-singing hippie poet, records show.

In a scathing disapproval of Betjeman, Lord Goodman, the chairman of the Arts Council, wrote to Hewitt: The singer of tennis courts and cathedral cloisters does not seem to me a very suitable candidate for the laureate of the poet of a new and vital world in which we hope to live. A scent of lavender and faint musk really doesn’t suit such an appointment at the moment. It’s way too nostalgic and looking back.

The name WH Audens appeared under an entry called The Gobble Poem in Suck magazine. Photo: Jane Bown/The Observer

Geoffrey Handley-Taylor, the president of the Poetry Society, warned Hewitt against Stevie Smith, calling her unstable and adding: She sang her verses during the recent Festival Hall affair and then ripped her bouquet to pieces on stage.

Handley-Taylor also thought that Hugh MacDiarmid was heavily bottled up and has rejoined the communist party; Edmund Blunden suffered from severe mental abnormalities and was almost unintelligible at times; and Betjeman was more of a lightweight who called himself a poetic hacker rather than a poet and there was some truth to that.

The mail went to Cecil Day-Lewis. But after his death in 1972, Betjeman was back in the running, and with Edward Heath now Prime Minister, Hewitt once again began advising.

Auden was 5-4 favorite of the bookmakers Ladbrokes and was regarded as the best closer by many of those consulted, with Robert Graves also being praised. But the former lived in the USA, and the latter in Mallorca.

So shocked was Ross McWhirter, a TV presenter and co-founder of the Guinness Book of Records, that he wrote a letter to Buckingham Palace and No. 10 to draw attention to The Gobble Poem. He showed it to Hewitt, who wrote in a confidential memo that it consisted of about 30 verses of an extremely repugnant character. While there was no evidence that Auden wrote it, despite it being published under his name, there was no denial either, Hewitt said.

Auden, who was ineligible anyway because of his US citizenship, reportedly admitted to friends that he wrote the poem, also known as The Platonic Blow, which discussed oral sex.