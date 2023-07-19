Updated standings after Dabang Delhi TTC vs Bengaluru Smashers, Match 6





Dabang Delhi TTC got their first win of the 4th edition of Ultimate Table Tennis as they defeated Bengaluru Smashers 10-5. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran won the first leg against Kirill Gerassimenko. In the first game, he proved too good for the Bengaluru Smashers Paddler, as he won 11-6. In the next he lost the rhythm and finished the game 4-11. The final match was a thriller, with both paddlers fighting hard for victory. However, the Indian star won the match 11-9 and won the match 2-1. Ayhika Mukherjee played an impressive match against Natalia Bajor. Ayhika took the first two games but lost the third. After the first two matches, Dabang led Delhi 4-2. Kirill/Manika won the first match of the draw for Bengaluru Smashers against Sathiyan/Barbora. The Bengaluru Smashers duo won the first two games 11-4, 11-9 to take the match. Sathiyan/Barbora defeated Kirill/Manika to win the final match. Dabang Delhi continued to lead 5-4. The tie turned in favor of Dabang Delhi as Jon Perrson blanked Sanil Shetty to win the match 3-0. Dabang Delhi’s paddler took the first game 11-4 with ease. Shetty put up a good fight in the second game, but it wasn’t enough to stop Dabang Delhi’s paddler. He also completed a perfect match winning the third game 11-8. With a 3-0 win, Dabang Delhi moved TTC to 8 equal points before the start of the final game. However, the last game of the day was the most exciting game. The Indians Manika Batra and Sreeja Akula provided a blood-curdling match and the result pleased the youngster. Manika Bhatra won the first game 11-9, but lost the next in the Golden Point. Sreeja Akula kept her nerve to win the next game 11-9. She stunned the fan favorite and helped Dabang Delhi TTC to end the tie with a score of 10-5 in the 6th tie of Ultimate Table Tennis. Ultimate Table Tennis 2023 Points Table: Updated after Match 6 After two matches each in Ultimate Table Tennis 2023, U Mumba TT remains at the top of the table with two wins and 18 points. Chennai Lions are second with 17 points followed by Goa Challengers. Dabang Delhi TTC, who took a huge win, moves up from last spot to fourth place. They have 15 points from their two games. Puneri Paltan TTC is fifth with 13 points. Bengaluru Smashers are in the last spot and are the only team without a win in this Ultimate Table Tennis. Edited by Akshay Saraswat



