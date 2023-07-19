Cesar Chavez football player found dead at Show Low Lake





Christopher Hampton, a 15-year-old Laveen Cesar Chavez High School football player, was found dead Tuesday in Show Low Lake after going missing the day before. The football team was at summer camp in the White Mountains at Lakeside Blue Ridge High and decided to head to the lake in the neighboring town. The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office extended its condolences to Hampton’s family and thanked the various partner agencies involved in the search. Phoenix Union High School District spokesman Richard Franco released a statement expressing his condolences to Hampton’s family and friends who are mourning his loss. “This tragedy affects all of the communities we serve,” the statement read. “PXU continues to provide emotional support to affected students, staff and families. Christopher was a friend, athlete and kind young man who will be greatly missed by all who knew him.” Franco said the district and Cesar Chavez will continue to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation. “We would like to thank the communities of Laveen and Phoenix Union for their extensive support during this difficult time,” the statement said. “We also thank the Show Low Police Department, Navajo County Sheriffs Office, Maricopa County Sheriffs Office Dive Team, the Blue Ridge community, the Phoenix Police Department and all first responders for their support. “Our deepest sympathies are with Christopher’s family and friends.” The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office diving team arrived at Show Low at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday to help locate the missing teen. “All three Navajo County Search and Rescue groups, the Navajo County Search and Rescue, the White Mountain Sheriffs Posse and the Hashknife, have been activated. Arizona DPS air rescue is also on scene,” the statement said. Tuesday morning, the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office said it first received an 911 call about a missing 15-year-old on Monday around 8 p.m. “Officers from the Show Low Police Department, Navajo County Sheriffs Office deputies and members of the Timber Mesa Fire Department responded immediately to locate the missing youth,” the release said. “Searches were carried out by boat, on the ground and in the air throughout the area.” Lenny Doerfler, Cesar Chavez athletic director, responded to an email from The Arizona Republic, saying he would reach out to the spokesperson for the Phoenix Union High School District. Franco released this statement prior to the discovery of Hampton’s body: While attending an athletic camp at Lakeside-Blue Ridge High School on Monday, July 17, Cesar Chavez’s football team traveled to a lake after camp ended. A student-athlete went missing during their stay at the lake. Police were immediately contacted, who deployed a dive team, air support, and boats to investigate a possible tragedy at the lake. “Phoenix Union will provide emotional support to the students, staff and families connected to Cesar Chavez’s football team and the wider Chavez community. “Our hearts are with the family as we continue to search. We hope for our student’s safe return and appreciate the outpouring of support during this difficult time.” Chavez head football coach William Chipley did not return multiple messages. Several Valley high school football programs come to Blue Ridge for their camps prior to the start of official Arizona Interscholastic Association practices to build up for the season and escape the extreme heat. Show Low is a neighboring town of Lakeside. The Republic’s Perry Vandell contributed reporting for this article. To suggest ideas for human interest stories and other news, you can reach Obert at richard.o[email protected] or 602-316-8827. Follow him on Twitter@azc_obert.

