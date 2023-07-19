Pennsylvania dog Tucker rewarded with tennis balls, steak after spotting escaped fugitive Michael Burham





The chocolate Labrador retriever spotted by fugitive murder suspect Michael Burham near his owners’ property was recognized for his efforts at a press conference Tuesday. Tucker was lying outside his owner’s home in Warren County, Pennsylvania, on Saturday when he caught a glimpse of Burham. “He jumped up and started barking and ran to our creek,” the dog’s proud owner, Cynthia Ecklund, previously told Fox News Digital. “He wouldn’t come back. He normally comes back when we call him.” When Cynthia and her husband, Ron, followed Tucker to a nearby creek, they recognized Burham, who was shirtless and wearing his orange prison pants rolled up. Burham told the pair he was camping, but the Ecklunds hurried back to report the sighting to 911. NEW PHOTOS SHOW SUSPICIOUS MURDER SUSPECTED MICHAEL BURHAM ‘UNDER SHAVED’ DURING ARREST Burham has been charged with felony escape and faces his next hearing on July 26, Warren County District Attorney Rob Greene said during Tuesday’s press conference at the Eklunds’ home. At the press conference, the Ecklunds confirmed that they will receive a $2,000 reward for their tips. They also mentioned the treats they gave Tucker, which included 48 tennis balls. “We got a new collar today,” Cynthia said. “We bought a bucket of tennis balls. So that’s probably a year’s worth of tennis balls for him. He likes to hit the ball.” PENNSYLVANIA PRISON ESCAPES MICHAEL BURHAM CAPTURED AFTER 9 DAYS manhunt: POLICE “There’s a ribeye steak in the fridge waiting for him after all this is over,” she added. The proud owner praised her lab for protecting it and speculated that he felt Burham was dangerous. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “You couldn’t ask for a better best friend,” Cynthia said. “Tucker was actually barking very aggressively at him, which is, you know, you saw him barking at everyone today. But it was different. I think he was a little afraid of what Tucker might do.’ Fox News Digital’s Michael Lee contributed to this report.

