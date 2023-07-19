Sports
Will there be another salary cap for Bruins?
Could another space-expanding salary cap trade be coming soon for the Boston Bruins?
According to Puckpedia, the Boston Bruins now have a $5.4 million salary cap after signing three more restricted free agents to one-year, two-way contracts, each capped at $775,000 on Monday. The Bruins have three limited free players left to bring in goaltender Jeremy Swayman and forwards Trent Frederic and Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson. The latter will play in Sweden again this season, but Swayman and Frederic have yet to sign new contracts. Swayman’s arbitration hearing is scheduled for July 30 and Frederic’s is scheduled for August 1.
Both players are due for a significant raise after posting career-best stats last season. Before the start of NHL free agency on July 1, AFP analysis Frederic had expected to earn a three-year, $6.8 million contract with a cap of $2.2 million. They also had Swayman expected to earn a $7.5 million two-year contract that would cap $3.7 million. For those projections to materialize, the Boston Bruins would now have to make a trade, or even two trades, to clear the necessary felling space. Even if those projections are wrong, Bruins general manager Don Sweeney could sign both Swayman and Frederic with a combined cap hit under the $5.4 million in cap space he has to work with, but he would come close.
We had a full 23 players on the projected roster. We updated to have 2 start in the minors, leaving room to add Swayman and Frederic and still be 23.
With that update, we have $5.4 million in projected capspacehttps://t.co/JRqxO7qTIZ
— PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 18, 2023
Heading into and ahead of the first two months of the off-season, it was rumored that goaltender Linus Ullmark (two years left with a $5 million cap hit), defensemen Matt Grzelcyk (one year left with a $4.2 million cap hit, and Derek Forbort (one year left, $3 million cap hit) and winger Taylor Hall would be possible pay cap victims. s for defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula.Sin Since then, Sweeney has indicated to the media that Ullmark and Grzelcyk are hanging out, and anything that indicates otherwise is a rumor.
“I have not started any rumours. So you want to ask me where they come from? Sweeney replied seemingly annoyed when asked about Matt Grzlecyk’s July 1 trading rumors. ‘Would you like to look in the mirror? Maybe you guys started it, you know, is it hypothetical that they have conversations about players, our lineup? No. The fact is, and there is no question that I will never discuss whether a team called me or not. That’s just the job. It doesn’t matter who it is. That is disrespectful to a player, from my point of view, as a former player.
So in that case, we know that with Charlie McAvoy, Matt can play in a top player role and play well. We split up around the lineup. How we were putting our lineup together and how we were making some decisions at the moment. Yes, he was in and out a lot. Orlov was a really good player and I wish him luck in Carolina, but Matt is a hockey player, you know, and we think, as I said before, he plays a big part in a lot of success in the regular season, and he’s going to have a lot of success going forward and feels very comfortable within our lineup.
So if Sweeney plans to keep Grzelcyk and Ullmark, then Forbort is seemingly left as the likely trading bait to give the Boston Bruins another $3 million in salary cap. The question is, what is the NHL trading market for a 31-year-old third-pair defenseman who has had his fair share of injury woes in two of the past three seasons?
There’s been minimal NHL trade chatter since the first few days of NHL free agency, and aside from Erik Karlsson’s constant trade rumours, it’s likely to continue until training camp approaches. As for the Boston Bruins, however, that could change as Swayman and Frederic’s arbitration hearings draw closer. There’s a good chance Sweeney will be forced to trade Forbort or another contract to allow for new contracts for his last two restricted free agents.
