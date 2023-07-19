Ultimate Table Tennis makes TT look cool and that helps the sport grow, says Achanta Sharath Kamal

Achanta Sharath Kamal is a name synonymous with Indian table tennis. Sharath Kamal, a Khel Ratna winner, has won seven Commonwealth Games gold, three silver and three bronze medals. The paddler also has two bronze medals at the Asian Games to date. He is the first ever Indian table tennis player to become a 10-time winner of the Senior National Championships.

Even after winning almost everything there is to win, the Chennai paddler refuses to part with his bat. Sharath Kamal recently turned 41 and shows no signs of fading as he represents the Chennai Lions in the current season of the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) competition. That’s not all, Sharath Kamal will next head to Hangzhou, China to compete in the 2023 Asian Games where he will be eyeing the elusive Asian gold medal.

Before the fourth edition of the UTT kicked off, Sharath Kamal spoke at length to CNBCTV18.com, where he reflected on his career, gave an insight into his preparations for the Asian Games and spoke about the importance of a competition like UTT for the growth of table tennis in India.

Excerpts from the interview are below:

You’ve had such a long career. You still sport at the highest level. Could you reflect on your journey.

Sharath Kamal: It has been quite a long and successful journey. I’m really happy with it. Lucky and grateful to have had such a long career.

It all started as a young child. I was four years old. My father and uncle took me to a club and started coaching me. They helped me grow into the person I am today. Since then I have gone from strength to strength. There have been times when I have gone through bad times. But I still keep coming back and doing good for the country.

My perseverance helped me.

How has the table tennis scenario in India changed since you started playing as a teenager?

Sharath Kamal: Many things have changed. In 2004 I went to Europe in search of training and infrastructure. A system where I could play matches with good players and practice with them regularly.

That is exactly what is happening now with the UTT in India. India is growing as a strong sports nation. I’m really happy to see that. The kind of support we get from government and private organization, from NGOs. We are in a very good phase in which the sport is being taken up professionally.

What motivates you to keep playing?

Sharath Kamal: Representing India is not the driving force, winning medals for India is the driving force. I was lucky enough to have been given this opportunity. I am in that place where I can train and get the support for myself. I can perform at the highest level. It’s me who gets the results, but there’s a lot of teamwork behind the scenes. My fitness coach, my mental coach and my table tennis coach.

My younger brother is now my coach. My father said to me, ‘I’m retiring, I don’t know when you will retire. It’s your younger brother who has to take care of you now.’ All the support I get from my family. The kind of sacrifices my wife and my children make…

How does a competition like the UTT help the sport grow in India?

Sharath Kamal: The kind of promotion the sport gets. The presentation of table tennis is at the highest level at UTT. Someone who comes to watch a table tennis match during a UTT season thinks the sport is cool. It’s like an event, like a show! That’s something that helps bring the people in.

As players, we have a platform where we can train with the best in the world. We are able to compete with them, dine with them, share our thoughts with them. All this helps us grow.

We are now very close to the Asian Games. How are your preparations for the Games and what can we expect from the Indian table tennis contingent this time around?

Sharath Kamal: We won two bronze medals last time. It was the first time in 60 years that we achieved that. We hope to improve that performance.

In the quest to excel and exceed expectations, he won 2 bronze medals in Indian table tennis at the Asian Games for the first time in 60 years in 2018. A new opportunity beckons! I look forward to giving it my all at the @19thAGofficial pic.twitter.com/pEhGxZNu9c Sharath Kamal OLY (@sharathkamal1) July 8, 2023

The federation started preparations from April. Week after week there is some kind of activity so that we are prepared for the Asian Games. There will be a training camp, some international tournaments and UTT is also part of the preparations.

In terms of preparations, we are as good as sorted. Ultimately, the ball is in the player’s court. We just have to go out and get those medals.

Are there any exciting young players to watch out for in this season of UTT and in the Asian Games?

Sharath Kamal: Yes, very true! There is Manav Thakkar. There is Manush Shah. There is Archana Kamath. They’ve been playing UTT for a while now. Now they will play the main role and lead their teams in advance. In addition to them, there is also young talent on the bench. They will have a great learning experience.

Now what is it like for you to be a leader of the Indian contingent and a mentor to the upcoming players?

Sharath Kamal: My identity is the sport. I have to make sure the sport grows. The identity that I have for myself, that identity should be there for all young people. This is how the sport grows.

Finally, a message for the young girls and boys who dream of one day playing table tennis for India?

Sharath Kamal: We must set our aims and goals very high. Only then can we push ourselves to achieve our goals.