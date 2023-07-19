Robinson earns scholar-athlete award – Stanford University Athletics





Ky Robinson was named Men’s Outdoor Track Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the American Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. Two-time NCAA distance championwas named Men’s Outdoor Track Scholar-Athlete of the Year by the American Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association. It is the latest honor Robinson has earned after winning the 5,000 meters and 10,000 at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas, in June to conclude his junior collegiate season. Robinson was named USTFCCCA National Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year after scoring 20 of Stanford’s 44 points en route to third as a team. Robinson earned five All-America honors, one in cross-country and two each on the indoor and outdoor track, and has nine total. Robinson was the West Region Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year. He broke indoor school records in the 3,000 and 5,000. The final time of 13:11.53 is the fourth fastest in collegiate indoor history and is an all-time Stanford record (including indoor and outdoor). The Brisbane, Australia native placed 23rd at the World Cross Country Championships in February as he competed for his home country on home soil. Robinson, a management science and engineering major, has a cumulative grade point average of 3.58 and earned first-team Academic All-America honors. Past Stanford winners include Grant Fisher in 2017 and Amaechi Morton in 2011 and 2012. Both Stanford teams were among those earning All-Academic Team honors. The Cardinal women had a combined GPA of 3.70 and the men were at 3.52. In addition, 18 men and 16 women were named All-Academic Athletes by the USTFCCCA for their performance on the indoor or outdoor track and when combined with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25. * * * Here are Stanford’s All-Academic Athletes and their majors: Gentlemen

Makeup by Beaudoin-Rousseau human biology

Thomas Boyden computer technology

Garrett Brown not indicated

Eve Burke human biology

Cole breather not indicated

Robert DiDonato not indicated

Charles Hicks symbolic systems

Alan Hunter mechanical engineering

Chudi Ikpeazu philosophy (master)

John Kroger not indicated

John Lester not indicated

Sam Liokumovich computer technology

MaxManson Earth and planetary sciences

Max McKhann economy

Udido Onwuzurike not indicated

Ky Robinson management science and engineering

Cabbage Sprout symbolic systems

Kevin Yang computer technology Women

Grace Connolly human biology

Audrey DaDamio not indicated

Ellie Deligianni human biology

Sophia Dudek bioengineering

TaylorJames not indicated

Lucy Jenks science, technology and society

Alyssa Jones not indicated

Elise Miller not indicated

Riley Stewart not indicated

Melissa Tanaka civil engineering and environmental engineering (master)

Samantha Thomas biomedical calculations

Anna Tovkach civil engineering and environmental engineering (master)

Maya Valmon not indicated

Juliet Whittaker not indicated

Roisin Willis not indicated

Laurel Wong human biology

