Sports
Robinson earns scholar-athlete award – Stanford University Athletics
It is the latest honor Robinson has earned after winning the 5,000 meters and 10,000 at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Austin, Texas, in June to conclude his junior collegiate season.
Robinson was named USTFCCCA National Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year after scoring 20 of Stanford’s 44 points en route to third as a team.
Robinson earned five All-America honors, one in cross-country and two each on the indoor and outdoor track, and has nine total. Robinson was the West Region Men’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Year. He broke indoor school records in the 3,000 and 5,000. The final time of 13:11.53 is the fourth fastest in collegiate indoor history and is an all-time Stanford record (including indoor and outdoor).
The Brisbane, Australia native placed 23rd at the World Cross Country Championships in February as he competed for his home country on home soil. Robinson, a management science and engineering major, has a cumulative grade point average of 3.58 and earned first-team Academic All-America honors.
Past Stanford winners include Grant Fisher in 2017 and Amaechi Morton in 2011 and 2012.
Both Stanford teams were among those earning All-Academic Team honors. The Cardinal women had a combined GPA of 3.70 and the men were at 3.52.
In addition, 18 men and 16 women were named All-Academic Athletes by the USTFCCCA for their performance on the indoor or outdoor track and when combined with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25.
* * *
Here are Stanford’s All-Academic Athletes and their majors:
Gentlemen
Makeup by Beaudoin-Rousseauhuman biology
Thomas Boydencomputer technology
Garrett Brownnot indicated
Eve Burkehuman biology
Cole breathernot indicated
Robert DiDonatonot indicated
Charles Hickssymbolic systems
Alan Huntermechanical engineering
Chudi Ikpeazuphilosophy (master)
John Krogernot indicated
John Lesternot indicated
Sam Liokumovichcomputer technology
MaxMansonEarth and planetary sciences
Max McKhanneconomy
Udido Onwuzurikenot indicated
Ky Robinsonmanagement science and engineering
Cabbage Sproutsymbolic systems
Kevin Yangcomputer technology
Women
Grace Connollyhuman biology
Audrey DaDamionot indicated
Ellie Deligiannihuman biology
Sophia Dudekbioengineering
TaylorJamesnot indicated
Lucy Jenksscience, technology and society
Alyssa Jonesnot indicated
Elise Millernot indicated
Riley Stewartnot indicated
Melissa Tanakacivil engineering and environmental engineering (master)
Samantha Thomasbiomedical calculations
Anna Tovkachcivil engineering and environmental engineering (master)
Maya Valmonnot indicated
Juliet Whittakernot indicated
Roisin Willisnot indicated
Laurel Wonghuman biology
|
Sources
2/ https://gostanford.com/news/2023/7/18/track-field-robinson-earns-scholar-athlete-honor.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Robinson earns scholar-athlete award – Stanford University Athletics
- Gorgeous in blue! The Duchess of Edinburgh looks elegant in a 1035 dress by Italian brand Etro as she attends a star-studded reception at Windsor Castle
- Xi Jinping worries about potential collapse of Communist Party of China (report)
- The possibility of Jokowi meeting Anies could happen
- Heatwaves: World reeling from wildfires and floods as US and China discuss climate crisis
- Actor Kenneth Okolie talks about new movie that tackles cultural and LGBTQ+ issues – 250 – Gay Lesbian Bi Trans News
- Asian stocks extend losses after China reports weaker-than-expected growth
- FDA Approves Bayfortus, a Drug to Prevent Severe RSV in Infants
- Michigan charges 16 fake voters for Donald Trump with election law and fake crimes |
- City of West Hollywood to host Assemblyman Rick Chavez Zbur at town hall meeting
- Ultimate Table Tennis makes TT look cool and that helps the sport grow, says Achanta Sharath Kamal
- The best fashion, home and beauty deals to shop now