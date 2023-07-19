Of 5,961 doping tests in 2021 and 2022, only 114 on Indian cricketers, data shows





In its damning report on India’s anti-doping program released on Tuesday, the World Anti-Doping Agency exposed evidence of inadequate drug testing conducted on the country’s athletes.

This fact is reflected in the figures of dope tests conducted on Indian cricketers in 2021 and 2022, information obtained by The Indian Express under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005.

Cricket fell under government-run anti-doping agencies in August 2019. Although years of defiance from the cricket board came to an end, government officials at the time vowed that all cricketers would be tested by NADA and that the BCCI was no different from other federations.

But the RTI data shows otherwise. Example of this: *A total of 5,961 tests were conducted in 2021 and 2022, according to National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) data. Only a fraction of those 114 were on cricketers. In contrast, 1,717 tests were conducted in athletics, the most of any sport. * Test captain Rohit Sharma was the most tested Indian cricketer over the two years, with drug control officers visiting him six times in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai and the UAE. Seven players, including Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav and Cheteshwar Pujara, were tested only once. * The NADA conducted 0 tests on 12 of the 25 male players contracted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The list of untested cricketers includes former Indian captain Virat Kohli, current limited overs skipper Hardik Pandya, fast bowlers Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur and Arshdeep Singh; batsmen Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Hooda, wicketkeeper batsmen Sanju Samson and Srikar Bharat, and all-rounder Washington Sundar * Every player in the women’s national team was subjected to the process at least once during this period, with Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana testing the maximum number of times three times each. This data does not imply any wrongdoing on the part of the players. However, it further underscores the global anti-doping body’s claim that NADA was not doing enough to catch potential offenders. It also points to a trend that while the country’s Olympic athletes are under constant scrutiny by NADA, who have caught some big fish in the drug net in recent months, some of the country’s top male cricketers have not been asked to provide samples for testing. For example, between January 2021 and December 2022, Indian anti-doping sleuths knocked on the doors of Olympic silver medalist Ravi Dahiya 18 times. They landed unannounced at the wrestler’s training base in New Delhi and Sonepat, Haryana to collect his urine and blood samples, which were then analyzed for the presence of any banned drugs. The NADA conducted 0 tests on 12 of the 25 male players contracted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). (AP) During the same period, NADA dope inspectors also made eight surprise visits to another Olympic silver medalist, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, and collected her samples at home in Patiala, Gandhinagar, and abroad, in Birmingham. Dope control officials also followed Tokyo Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra to Patiala and even to Finland and the US, testing him five times. These tests were conducted out of competition and form the basis of the Anti-Doping Program, as a player can be tested during a predetermined time window on any day after the athletes have shared their whereabouts with the Agency. India’s out-of-competition sample collection rates for cricketers are lower than other major cricket-playing countries such as England and Australia. According to WADA statistics, in 2021, the UK agency conducted 96 out-of-competition tests on its cricketers, while Australia conducted 69 tests. In India, that number stood at 12. This has been one of the points that has annoyed cricketers in the past, who have been reluctant to share their whereabouts due to privacy and security concerns. Why Cricket Players Need More Testing Increasing workloads, year-round travel and a choc-a-bloc calendar give international cricketers very little time for recovery between matches. Highly competitive international cricket, three formats and a longer IPL window mean cricketers need to be fitter than ever before. It is therefore imperative to have a robust anti-doping mechanism in place where players can be tested anytime, anywhere. This is one of the essential conditions for a level playing field and a clean sports environment.

