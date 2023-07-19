Northwest football team’s hazing included ‘Shrek claps’ and naked human ‘car washes,’ ex-player alleges in lawsuit





A former Northwestern University football player on Tuesday accused former coach Pat Fitzgerald and the school of tolerating hazing, alleged rituals involving a naked human “car wash” and a punishment called “Shrek claps” in the first lawsuit filed since the scandal rocked the Big Ten university. Fitzgerald and school leaders “endangered, enabled, and concealed the exploitation of student-athletes overseen by Fitzgerald and took no action against “credible reports of hazing, dating back to 2014,” plaintiff’s attorney Patrick Salvi wrote in the lawsuit. The civil suit against John Doe was filed in Cook County Court in Chicago. The plaintiff attended the prestigious school just outside of Chicago from 2018 to 2022. Northwestern’s football program “has long had issues with hazing and harassment that takes on a sexual and/or racist tone,” the civil suit says. The lawsuit goes into disturbing detail, outlining rituals allegedly performed within the program, on campus, and at the team’s training camp in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Many of the acts included forced nudity, touching and “dry humping,” the lawsuit says, alleging that Fitzgerald “participated in harassing, hazing, bullying, assaulting and/or abusing athletes.” Fitzgerald was fired last week over allegations that he failed to “know and prevent significant hazing in the football program,” said university president Michael Schill, who is named as a defendant in Tuesday’s lawsuit. One of the institutional acts the lawsuit alleges was performed in the football program: “Running”: A punishment that “consisted of 8-10 upperclassmen dressed in masks holding a player and humping the player dry in a dark locker room.”

“Shrek claps”: When “upperclassmen of the team run around” a player who made a mistake during practice “clapping their hands overhead” of the teammate.

“Car wash”: A “tradition” that consisted of “players lining up, standing naked, and spinning around the entrance to the showers, forcing all freshman players to rub against the line of men to get to their showers.”

“Naked center quarterback exchange”: Another “tradition” that called for freshmen to perform a routine center quarterback snap while both were naked.

“Gatorade Shake Challenge”: When freshmen were forced to drink as many Gatorade shakes as possible in 10 minutes, and if they refused, they would be subjected to “run”. Northwestern spokesman Jon Yates declined to comment Tuesday on the lawsuit, but insisted the school takes student welfare seriously. “As a policy, we do not comment on the details of pending litigation,” Yates said in a statement. “Protecting the well-being of every student at Northwestern University is central to our mission and something we approach extremely seriously,” he said. The school learned of hazing complaints within the football program in November and “immediately acted with an independent investigator to comprehensively investigate the allegations,” Yates said. “We have taken a number of follow-up actions to remove hazing from our football program, and we will introduce additional actions in the coming weeks,” he said. “The administration is committed to working with the Board of Trustees, faculty and student body to ensure that hazing has no place at Northwestern.” A Fitzgerald representative was not immediately available for comment Tuesday. Days after Fitzgerald was let go, Northwestern fired baseball coach Jim Foster.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/northwestern-football-team-used-hazing-rituals-involving-shrek-claps-n-rcna94907

