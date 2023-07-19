Shuai Zhang’s tennis panic attack celebrated by the opponent





The Hungarian Grand Prix has seen better days. A tight match between world number 45 Shuai Zhang and the second seed in the tournament and Amarissa Kiara Toth, an unseeded Hungarian challenger, took a turn for the worse after a blatant missed call from the referee on Tuesday. After Zhang’s cross-court forehand was called and the match was tied at five games into the first set, despite the ball catching a clear stretch off the line, the Chinese player immediately protested.





Shuai Zhang withdrew from her match against Amarissa Toth after having a panic attack. “Not really!” She shouted to the referee. “That ball is on the line.” Zhang was booed by the audience and eventually fired, resulting in her retirement due to a panic attack. tennis journalist Jos Morgado tweeted that Zhang had recently admitted to struggling with her mental health. Meanwhile, Toth was completely unsympathetic and erased the mark the ball made as Zhang protested and raised her arms in victory after her teary-eyed Chinese opponent quit due to a panic attack.





Toth covered up a ball mark despite Zhang’s calls.





Toth raised her arms in the air as Zhang withdrew from the match. Zhang appeared to point angrily to the crowd as she retreated, as the Hungarian crowd cheered her defeat and supported local favorite Toth. “Absolutely disgusting behavior”, US Open 2022 quarterfinalist Alja Tomljanovic tweeted. “Shuai is a better person than many of us because he shook the umpire and that girl’s hand. But again, it’s Shuai we’re talking about, orc she did. Zhang, 34, is a former Wimbledon quarterfinalist in 2019, but she has not progressed beyond that stage at any major tournament. The Chinese player has three singles titles to her name in her career.





Zhang seemed to point angrily at the crowd as she left the court. Toth is ranked #548 in the world and she has never qualified for a Grand Slam or won a singles title on the WTA Tour. “This is so heartbreaking, she called the physio and I think she just couldn’t handle the pressure and the feelings when she started crying, so she quit the game,” one fan wrote on Twitter about Zhang’s retirement. “The reaction of the public and especially Toth, loss for words.”

