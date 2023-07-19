Nichols hockey coach gets a ride home with Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott





BUFFALO, NY No one likes a canceled flight unless it means going home on an NFL bus. And that’s exactly how West Seneca native Jason Guenther spent his Sunday evening. Guenther was hoping to get home to Buffalo when his flight was canceled, leaving him and several others at the Atlanta airport. One of those people happened to be Sean McDermott, head coach of the Buffalo Bills coming home from his daughter’s softball game. “We were supposed to take the 325 from Atlanta to Buffalo, which eventually got cancelled. I saw Sean McDermott, I talked to him for a while and then we kind of went our separate ways,” Guenther said. However, after neither made it to the standby plane, they met up again on the Delta line and decided to make their own way home. “He heard other people talking about it. So Sean booked his flight first and then I did it and then he said, yeah, if you can get on the flight, we can rent a car and, you know, we can go home together.” said Guenther. The pair eventually took a flight to Pittsburgh and then rented a car together to make the 3-hour journey back to Buffalo. During the trip, they discussed things like coaching, sports, past careers and more. Part of what made the trip so comfortable, Guenther notes, was how much it felt like talking to “an ordinary man.” “We just started talking about coaching life, just about everything, it was like I’ve known him for years. I don’t idealize people so he was just a normal person. I think that’s why he felt comfortable taking me. Because I’m not a super fan. I respect him as a coach.” he said. As a coach himself for the Nichols high school hockey team, Guenther bonded with McDermott over what they believed to be similar coaching philosophies. He admires the care the Bills coach has for the people he works with, describing his respectful nature as part of “why the Bills are doing it so successfully”. “I like his coaching style and admire his player-coach to player-first mindset. When you coach the individual, the player, that translates into winning. So he’s just building a really good culture and he’s really done what people said he couldn’t do in Buffalo. Hopefully we’ll go all the way to the Super Bowl this year.” he said. In the future, he plans to apply what he learned from his unexpected road trip with the Bills coach to his own practice. As a hockey travel coach and skills instructor, he has plenty of rink time to do it. “I’m on the ice like 40 hours a week and I can’t get enough of it. So I’m going to take a lot of it, which he told me we talked about. And you know, take some bits to put into my coaching philosophy, raise the bar a little bit so that one day I can be half the coach that Sean is.” he said. An unexpected travel partner turns into a great experience for @NicholsSchool hockey coach Jason Guenther and @BuffaloBills head coach Sean McDermott. Catch the story on 5 & 6 on Channel 2 and online @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/bHMRgnpKXb — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) July 18, 2023

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wgrz.com/article/news/local/nichols-hockey-coach-gets-a-ride-home-with-buffalo-bills-head-coach-sean-mcdermott-sports-mafia-travel/71-19e58da1-c4e3-4426-a10e-f6ed6a4f4e07 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos