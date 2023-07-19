Sports
Game on at the FIFA Women’s World Cup Fan Festival grounds
Sydney will host 11 tournament games, including the final, and fans will be able to share in the festival atmosphere and watch every match at the FIFA Fan Festival grounds in Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbour.
The FIFA Fan Festival opens at 4pm on July 20th and welcomes fans to all FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 matches. The public viewing area is free and has a capacity of 5,000 fans.
The opening game between World Cup co-hosts New Zealand against Norway from Auckland will be streamed live on the FIFA Fan Festival.
The FIFA Fan Festival site features every game on big screens for free, features live music performances, street food and offers fans the chance to visit Australia’s only FIFA Museum and purchase official FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 merchandise.
There are football games and playground drills, from speedometer targets that record how fast you can kick the ball, to accuracy tests, football golf and football snooker.
The next generation of football players can also test themselves on the field, a closed football facility, with multi-sized goals for crossbar challenges, penalty kicks, freestyle and skills clinics.
If the FIFA Fan Festival capacity of 5,000 is reached, there will be capacity for an additional 5,000 fans on the rooftop of nearby ICC Sydney.
Outside of the main CBD site, there are councils all over NSW that will help their communities come together to be part of the World Cup buzz from Cowra to Lennox Head and Sydney’s inner west.
Visit FIFA Fan Festival for more information about everything that is happening.
For more information on public transportation options to each match, including trip planning tools, visit Transport NSW’s FIFA WWC website.
Visit NSW Bureau of Sport for more information about the live sites.
Jobs and Tourism Minister John Graham said:
Sydney’s FIFA Fan Festival is a vibrant place for football fans of all ages to celebrate the tournament and watch every match live on the big screens for free.
The festival hosts music acts such as Jessica Mauboy, JACOTNE and Jack River, serving up street food, and an official FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 merch shop and we can’t wait for fans to share the buzz that FIFA Women’s World Cup, Sydney is about to become.
We’ve had Sydney WorldPride 2023 and the record breaking Vivid Sydney 2023, and this fan site is at the center of our next big event.
Remember, anyone across the state can join the live site buzz with dozens of locations gearing up to bring communities together to cheer on the Matildas and other teams.
Sports Minister Steve Kamper said:
Home to the most clubs, with the largest, largest supporter base, most passionate fans and the best football venues, Sydney is the home of football in Australia and the FIFA Fan Festival represents Sydney’s commitment to delivering the ultimate football experience for fans and families.
Fans can take part in on-site activities at the FIFA Fan Festival Playground, such as speedometer shooting, football snooker, a three-hole round of miniature golf, as well as penalty practice or a full game on the festival’s pop-up pitch.
Fans can discover the history of the FIFA Women’s World Cup, its origins, and the greatest players of all time through films, interactive displays, and historical artifacts, as well as see the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy for itself in the museum’s exhibit space.
We welcome all international football fans and players to NSW and the FIFA Fan Festival site is open to young and old, visitors and Sydneysiders.
