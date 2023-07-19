The D Magazine crew went to a Major League Cricket Match. It ruled completely.

Imagine, my friend said, trying to contextualize the ocean of flags, whistles, drums, and general frenzy that surrounded us last night in Grand Prairie, that you way in basketball and your country just got basketball.

On a grassroots level, he described Major League Cricket’s biggest selling point, whose effort to bring the world’s second most popular sport to the United States and North Texas is specifically the subject of my article in our July issue. North Texas has one of the largest South Asian populations in the United States, and that community is cricket-crazy, with no significant outlet on this side of the Atlantic other than the Caribbean. What happens if you provide one?

The answer, as we saw last night, is a sellout crowd of over 7,000 who went crazy for nearly four hours as the Texas Super Kings (our new local team) took on Mumbai Indians New York. Us D Magazine contingent Tim Rogers, Matt Goodman, Brian Reinhart and the undersigned estimate that the audience was over 90 percent South Asian, which represents the national fan base according to every source I spoke to. According to an MLC press release from last weekend, six games reached capacity in the first 10 days. A bunch of rich guys are building a cricket league with real infrastructure, and now everyone is showing up.

But it would also be limiting and unfair to describe the appeal of MLCs in relation to one group of people. After all, not everyone in the crowd was South Asian. Take the four of us for example. Tim, Matt and Brian knew next to nothing about cricket starting last night. (Brian was there for the concessions, which he’ll write about soon enough.) Before reporting this story, I was in the same boat, and when it comes to understanding the action itself, I’m still a bit. And we had a great Monday night.

Part of this is due to the sport itself, which is faster, livelier and, quite frankly, more dangerous than most people realize. But the experience in the stands is what stood out to me. It would be naive to label every professional sporting event organic, the ones that often do poorly in profit margins, but it was largely a blissful escape from the prepackages that infest American sport. There were no promotions or sponsorships in any break of the promotion. The video board stuck to stats and the occasional too-rare replay. The PA announcer chimed in on names, lineups, key points in the game and that was about it. It won’t last forever, sports is big business, but in the here and now MLC seems to understand the allure of a great sport and a great atmosphere.

Those two things transcend demographics. That is why sport remains our most enduring cultural unifying force. Yes, the South Asians who understand cricket and its rhythms set the tone of the crowd last night. But it wasn’t long before Matt started blowing his canary yellow Super Kings whistle. Or Tim to make excuses for his new sports hero, Texas captain Faf du Plessis, after a bad at bat. Or all four of us nod approvingly on hard-earned runs and clap our hands on fours (when the ball rolls toward the wall) and jump to our feet as fireworks explode on every six (cricket’s version of a home run).

This was a mix of East and West, old fans and new. Concession stalls offered samosas and burgers. The DJ played Hindi music and Kesha. Seasoned cricket watchers in the line ahead of us occasionally turned to gently explain nuances of the game we were too green to see.

And so we learned. We have laughed. We celebrate. We ate. And thanks to a new (for us) sport set up by a new (for everyone) league, we had a great evening.

By the way, the Super Kings won 154-137.

