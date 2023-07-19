Pat Fitzgerald defendant in lawsuit brought by ex-Northwest player

Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald, college president Michael Schill and athletic director Derrick Gragg are named as defendants in a lawsuit filed Tuesday morning by a former Wildcats player who said the program and its leaders were negligent in allowing hazing in the team’s locker room.

The lawsuit also names the university, its board of trustees and former president Morton Schapiro as defendants. The player applied anonymously, but according to the lawsuit, he was a member of the team from 2018 to 2022. His attorneys, Patrick Salvi and Parker Stinar, said they have spoken with other former Northwestern players and expect more football players and Northwestern athletes from other sports to join in the coming days and weeks.

Stinar said he and Salvi represent numerous Northwest football players and have spoken to about a dozen athletes who have competed at the school over the past 15 years. He said the player who filed the lawsuit on Tuesday was subjected to hazing practices, including sexualized acts and racial discrimination.

In addition to adding complainants in the near future, Stinar and Salvi told ESPN that they may also add defendants as they learn more details about the case — including current ACC commissioner Jim Phillips, who worked as Northwestern’s athletic director for most of the time the alleged hazing took place.

Editors’ Picks

1 Related

“It appears that the athletic department as a whole was culturally tainted in a way that allowed hazing, sexual harassment, [and] racial discrimination,” said Stinar.

Tuesday’s filing comes one day after a separate group of eight former Northwestern players announced they planned to take legal action against the school. Those athletes are represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump and Chicago-based law firm Levin & Perconti. They have not filed a lawsuit yet, but plan to do so, likely with additional plaintiffs, attorney Steve Levin told ESPN.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges that Fitzgerald “participated in harassing, hazing, bullying, assaulting and/or abusing athletes,” including the plaintiff.

Fitzgerald has said repeatedly that he had no knowledge of, and did not encourage, hazing within the program.

“Instead of making actual detailed factual allegations about Coach Fitzgerald’s conduct, the complaint contains a variety of broad and sweeping allegations ‘based on information and belief,’ without citing specific facts or evidence,” Dan Webb, Fitzgerald’s attorney, said in a statement. “The complaint has no validity to Coach Fitzgerald and we will aggressively defend these allegations with facts and evidence.”

The university said it would not comment on pending lawsuits.

“Protecting the well-being of every student at Northwestern University is central to our mission and something we approach with the utmost seriousness,” the school said in a statement. “When the university was made aware of anonymous hazing complaints in November 2022, we immediately took action with an independent investigator to comprehensively review the allegations. We have taken a number of follow-up actions to remove hazing from our football program and will be introducing additional actions in the coming weeks. The administration is committed to working with the board of directors, faculty and student body to ensure that hazing has no place at Northwestern.”

Northwestern fired Fitzgerald last week, ending his 17-year tenure as head coach, after details of teams’ hazing rituals were revealed in a July 8 story by the student newspaper The Daily Northwestern. In December, the university hired a law firm, ArentFox Schiff, to investigate the football program after a player raised concerns at the end of the 2022 season. The player said he wanted to report “an extremely disturbing and vile hazing situation,” according to an email he sent the school that was recently obtained by ESPN.

On July 7, Northwestern released a summary of the investigation’s findings and suspended Fitzgerald for two weeks without pay as part of various corrective actions. Schill announced the next day that he would consider stronger discipline for Fitzgerald.

On July 10, Schill published a letter announcing Fitzgerald’s resignation. In it, he revealed that 11 current or former players told ArentFox Schiff researchers that hazing that “including forced participation, nudity, and sexualized acts of a degrading nature” occurred on the football program. He said investigators found no credible evidence that Fitzgerald knew about the hazing.

Fitzgerald hired attorney Webb for a possible wrongful termination lawsuit against the school.

Gragg, who took over as Northwestern’s athletic director in June 2021, has not made any public comments since Fitzgerald was fired. He released a statement when Fitzgerald was initially suspended on July 7, saying, “Northwestern Athletics is proud to provide a world-class student-athlete experience, including a safe and respectful environment for all of our students, coaches and staff. We respect the courage of the individuals who came forward to raise awareness of the issue, and we pledge to do our part in creating a more positive environment in the future.”

Northwestern has not publicly shared a copy of the full investigation report. Stinar said he expects a legal battle to determine whether the school, a private university, should share the report’s findings during discovery for their lawsuit.

According to Tuesday’s lawsuit, the plaintiff will seek damages in excess of $50,000.