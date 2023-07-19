Star accused of ‘new low for sportsmanship in tennis’ after ‘disgusting’ acts led to her opponent having a panic attack

Amarissa Toth has shocked the tennis world with a series of ‘disgusting’ acts at the Budapest Open clay court that left her veteran opponent Zhang Shuai in tears.

Shuai, a former world No. 22, pulled out of the event visibly upset after a lengthy row over a line call against her 20-year-old Hungarian opponent.

The drama unfolded in the first set when a ball was called that the popular Chinese player was convinced he had landed in.

‘Oh my God. I need a referee. No way,’ said Shuai, with commentators agreeing that the ball looked like it had crossed the line and landed in it.

Shuai argued with the referee for several minutes before the tournament director was taken to court to deal with the incident.

This is so heartbreaking, she called the physio and I think she just couldn’t handle the pressure and the feelings when she started crying so she pulled out of the match, the reaction of the crowd and especially Toth, loss for words. She didn’t deserve to be treated like this pic.twitter.com/QVzqgPO7yy LorenaPopa (@popalorena) July 18, 2023

Toth could then be seen walking to the contested ball mark and scraping it off with her foot.

Shuai yelled from her side of the net, “Wait, wait, wait, hold the target! What are you doing? Why would you do that?’

Toth responded by saying, “Because you’re causing trouble, that’s why.”

Shuai won the match, but then looked dismayed and called a doctor to the track.

TV commentators explained that Shuai cried a “flood of tears”, with one calling the episode a “panic attack”.

The 34-year-old then withdrew from the match and quickly shook hands with the referee and Toth before pointing to sections of the crowd who had booed her.

Toth immediately celebrated the highly controversial victory, throwing both hands in the air to the applause of her fans.

“All practice attempts were wrong because if you tried to hit closer to the line, even the line would go out,” Shuai wrote on social media afterwards.

“I love you and all the girls who support me and stand by my side.”

Toth’s behavior during the match was described by fans and players as ’embarrassing’ and a ‘new low for sportsmanship’.

Aussie star Ellen Perez took to social media to express her horror at the ordeal.

“Well, that’s a quick way to lose the respect of your peers. I am actually shocked by this girl’s disrespect,” Perez wrote.

“If I see this girl tomorrow, I’ll tell her how disgusting I am.”

Ajla Tomljanovic also rallied around Shuai, posting on Twitter: “Absolutely disgusting behaviour. Shuai is a better person than many of us for shaking the referee and that girl’s hand. But again, it’s Shuai we’re talking about, of course she did’.

Aussie Daria Saville didn’t hold back either, posting, “Zero respect for this Toth girl. ZERO! I am so so so angry. I feel so sorry for Shuai. Toth ‘won’ this point and ‘won’ this game, but her reputation is ruined.”

Australian double star Rennae Stubbs also jumped in to criticize Toth.

“And that umpire needs to find another job ASAP! She should be hammered for this too,” Stubbs wrote.

One of the most loved and respected players in the game, Shuai has previously opened up about her mental health issues and recently broke down in tears following a loss at the French Open in May.