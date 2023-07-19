Great Falls Americans hockey club under new ownership





(Editor’s note: Great Falls Americans press release.) GREAT FALLS The NA3HL announced that its Board of Directors has approved the application and transfer of membership of the Great Falls Americans to Matthew Leaf, who has purchased the team from Robert and Kandi Rasmussen, effective in the 2023-24 season. Leaf, who was most recently responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Officiating Education Program for USA Hockey in Colorado Springs, Colorado, purchased the Montana-based Great Falls Americans from the NA3HL. Matt graduated from the University of Wisconsin in Madison, Wisconsin with a bachelor of science degree in Dairy Science. He has more than 40 years of experience as an on-ice and off-ice umpire for USA Hockey and the International Ice Hockey Federation. First of all, I want to acknowledge and thank Rob and Kandi Rasmussen for getting the Americans out of the difficult COVID period and working with head coach/general manager Greg Sears in creating the culture that allowed my sons (Aaron and Alex) to have a great experience playing for the Americans, Leaf said. He acknowledged the pre-existing hockey support of the Great Falls community. The Great Falls business community has always supported Americans, and I look forward to working with the people of Great Falls to provide family-friendly hockey entertainment at a reasonable price, continued the Americans’ new owner. It is important that youth hockey continues to grow in the area and the Great Falls Community Ice Plex is also having success as they continue to make improvements to the facility. I very much look forward to working with those entities and hope that my experience with USA Hockey will bring valuable resources to Great Falls, enabling us all to thrive. Sears will continue in his role as the team’s head coach and general manager. Also a Wisconsin native, Sears has just completed his fifth season behind the bench for Great Falls. Sears has experience in both the NA3HL and the North American Hockey League and has spent time as an assistant coach with the Yellowstone Quake (NA3HL Frontier Division) and the NAHLs Coulee Region Chill. We are very excited that the Leaf family will be taking over the Americans, Sears said. We are happy to be on board and excited about the future of American hockey.

