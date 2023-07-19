‘PM Modi also talked about cricket…’: Nita Ambanis big claim while she MLC | greeted Cricket





With the inaugural season of MLC 2023 currently in full swing, cricket fans in the US have had first-hand experience watching some of the world’s biggest stars play for them. The T20 competition is held in two locations, in Dallas and North Carolina. The season opener took place on July 13 in Dallas and the finale is scheduled for July 31 at the same venue. Currently, the Texas Super Kings occupy pole position in the table, with four points from three games, and are followed by Seattle Orcas in second place (four points from two games). Nita Ambani spoke about MLC and cricket in the USA.

Meanwhile, San Francisco Unicorns is third with four points from three games, followed by MI New York (two points from three games) in fourth place and Washington Freedom (two from two games) in fifth place. LA Knight Riders are bottom of the table and are winless in three games.

Speaking to ANI, Nita Ambani (President of Reliance Foundation and key member of Indiawin Sports, owner of MINY in MLC) spoke about the growing interest in cricket in the US, and also revealed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also spoken about the sport at the White House.

Speaking from New York she said: There are six cricket teams here (in Major League Cricket in the US). Currently, Mumbai Indians (NY) plays against Texas Super Kings. Our Prime Minister in the White House also talked about cricket, so many people here have invested in these six cricket teams that this interest in cricket in the US will only grow.

The current season has seen brilliant cricket, with the teams led by international stars. West Indian spinner Sunil Narine is the captain of LAKR, with Phil Simmons as head coach. Kieron Pollard leads MINY and Robin Peterson is their head coach. SFU’s captain and head coach are Aaron Finch and Shane Watson. Wayne Parnell is the captain of SOR, with Pravin Amre as their head coach. Legend Faf du Plessis leads TSK and Stephen Fleming is their head coach. Meanwhile, Moises Henriques is WAF captain and Greg Shipperd is their head coach

