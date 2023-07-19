2023 Preseason All-Pac-12 Football Team: USC’s Caleb Williams Makes Headlines, Utah Lands Six First Team Selections





Getty Images

On Tuesday, the Pac-12 released its preseason football team, chosen by representatives of the media covering the league. Back-to-back reigning conference champion Utah led all teams with six first-team selections, including sixth-year senior tight end Brant Kuithe and junior defensive back Cole Bishop. USC and Oregon State were next in line with five players each. The roster for the Trojans — entering their final season of Pac-12 membership before entering the Big Ten Conference on July 1, 2024 — is topped by quarterback and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. Running back Damien Martinez leads a group of first-team selections looking to build on Oregon State’s 10 wins in 2022. UCLA, Oregon and Washington fielded multiple first-team rosters last year, as they won at least nine games last year anyway. Cal, Stanford, and Colorado each had one first-team roster. The Buffaloes’ lone pick, Jackson State transfer Travis Hunter, made the list twice. He was a first-team selection at both the defensive back and all-purpose/special teams teams. The second team roster of all preseason conferences was also loaded, including five more players from USC. Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. also earned a second-team honor. He was the best of all Power Five signal callers with 4,641 passing yards in 2022. Also included in the second team are a pair of last year’s 1,000-yard wide receivers in Washington’s Jalen McMillan and Arizona’s Jacob Cowing. The Preseason All-Pac-12 first team is listed below. The second team and honorable mentions may be seen here. First team All-Pac-12 offense QB Caleb Williams USC RB damien martinez Oregon state RB Bucky Irving Oregon WR Rome Odunze Washington WR Dorian singer USC THE Brant Kuithe Utah OL Saatoa Laumea Utah OL Joshua Grey Oregon state OL Troy Fautanu Washington OL Laughter Oregon state OL Keaton Accounts Utah First-team All-Pac-12 defense DL Bralen Trice Washington DL Laiato Latu UCLA DL Brandon Dorlus Oregon DL Junior Tafuna Utah LB Jackson Sirmon California LB Karen Reed Utah LB Darius Muasau UCLA DB Cole Bishop Utah DB Call Bullock USC DB Kitan Oladapo Oregon state DB Travis Hunter Colorado First team All-Pac-12 special teams PK Joshua Karty Stanford P Eddie Czaplicki USC AP/ST Travis Hunter Colorado AP/ST Ralek Brown USC RS Anthony Gould Oregon state

