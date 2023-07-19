Water Polo Releases 2023 Schedule





Schedule 2023 Bronx, NY (July 18, 2023) The two-time defending MAWPC champion Fordham Rams has released their 2023 schedule for the upcoming water polo season. The schedule is expected to be one of the most challenging to date, with nine games against ranked opponents from the final 2022 poll, including defending champion Cal. Fordham opens the season at the Bruno Classic, September 2-3, held at Brown University. The Rams kick off the Classic against Pepperdine, who is ranked 13the in the country in the latest 2022 poll, ahead of the first of two meetings of the year. The Rams will also take on Augustana, Iona and Brown on opening weekend. Week two will see Fordham’s annual trip to the Princeton Invitational, September 9-10. After a matchup with Chapman to open the Invitational, the Rams take on Harvard and Princeton on day two. Harvard finished No. 17 in the nation last season, while Princeton was No. 7, after Fordham was knocked out of the NCAA Championship for the second straight year with an overtime win. The Rams then make another annual trip to the Bison Invitational, September 16-17, where they play four league games against Bucknell, Johns Hopkins, Wagner and Mt. St Mary’s. League play continues two weeks later with games in George Washington (September 30), Navy (September 30) and Johns Hopkins (October 1). Fordham finally has its first two home games on October 4e and 14ewhen the Rams host Wagner and Navy, respectively, at the Messmore Aquatic Center. The Rams will then make their longest road trip of the season to the West Coast from October 18-22. The journey begins on October 18 with a road game at the University of the Pacifice, as the Rams and Tigers will face off for the second straight year. The Tigers finished #5 in the nation last season. Next, Fordham heads to Berkeley to face the defending champion Cal Bears on October 19e. This will be only the Rams’ second time traveling to Berkeley, the last being in 1986 for the Cal-Berkeley Invitational. It will also be Fordham’s second time taking on the defending champion, as the Rams did in 1986 against 1985 champion Stanford at the Cal-Berkeley Invitational. The west coast tour concludes with Fordham competing in the Julian Fraser Memorial Tournament on October 20-22, hosted by Santa Clara and San Jose St. All four games in the tournament are against teams that finished in the top 20 nationally in 2022, including San Jose St. (Oct. 20), Cal Baptist (Oct. 21), Santa Clara (Oct. 21), and Pepperdine (Oct. 22). The Rams then return home for five home games against George Washington (Oct. 28), Mt. St. Mary’s (October 28), Bucknell (October 29), and Iona (November 1). The last home game is an exhibition game against the New York Athletic Club on November 3ed. The regular season for Fordham ends on the road with games at Connecticut College (November 10) and Brown (November 11) before heading into the 2023 MAWPC Championship, to be held November 17-19 at Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, as the Rams look for their third straight championship and another NCAA Championship berth.

