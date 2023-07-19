Driver crossing Adelaide cricket oval in stolen car showed ‘wanton disregard’ for the public





Before making off in the stolen Holden, he brandished an ax at its owner He rushed across a cricket pitch during a match, causing players to take evasive action A mobile phone recording of the incident on May 1 last year showed cricketers scrambling as the car raced across the ground with police in hot pursuit. Troy Gary Wilson, 31, pleaded guilty to the incident and other offenses, including aggravated driving to cause damage and carrying an assault weapon. The court heard he brandished an ax at the owner of the Holden Calais, which was stolen from nearby Bowden sometime on Saturday, April 30 or Sunday, May 1, 2022. It learned that the Calais driven by Wilson ran several red lights in North Adelaide on May 1 while being pursued by police and crashed into five cars, including a patrol car, injuring two drivers. Wilson also drove the car at high speed through a pedestrian crossing outside the Women’s and Children’s Hospital. Judge Davison said CCTV footage of the offense played back in court showed Wilson’s “terrifying and wanton disregard for the safety of members of the public”, which was “horrifying to behold”. Wilson later attempted to evade police by entering the oval at Denise Norton Park, in the park areas surrounding the CBD. Play was interrupted dramatically, with some players becoming bystanders while others raced for safety. (Delivered) The match between the VXL Titans Cricket Club and The Finishers,was streamed liveon Facebook at the time. Video shows a batsman and several fielders taking cover as the car drives onto the ground and passes close to the field with police in pursuit. After driving the car on the wrong side of Park Terrace, Wilson eventually exited the smoking vehicle at Bowden and was arrested nearby. At sentencing, the judge said Wilson had a terrible criminal record and was out on bail at the time of his crime and in the middle of a drug-induced psychosis. She said the offense would warrant a sentence of nearly 14 years if imposed cumulatively, but said that was excessive. Wilson was sentenced to six years and, as a serious repeat offender, must serve four years and nine months before he can apply for parole.

