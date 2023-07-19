Sports
Former Northwestern football player is suing school Pat Fitzgerald amid hazing scandal
A former Northwestern football player has filed a lawsuit against the university over allegations of hazing within the Wildcats football program.
The lawsuit, filed Tuesday morning in Cook County, Ill., Circuit Court, names Northwestern University, its board of trustees and former football head coach Pat Fitzgerald as defendants. According to ESPNcurrent Northwestern president Michael Schill and athletic director Derrick Gragg, as well as former president Morton Schapiro, are also listed as defendants.
The former player, who filed the lawsuit anonymously, was a member of the Northwestern football team from 2018-2022 and claims to have been a victim of sexualized hazing and physical abuse.
According to a press release from the law firm of Salvi, Schostok and Pritchard, the former player alleges that the defendants were negligent in failing to prevent hazing traditions, to intervene in hazing traditions and to protect students from acts that were violent, illegal and often sexual in nature.
The lawsuit, the first filed in the wake of the hazing scandal that cost Fitzgerald his job, also alleges racial discrimination within the football program. The plaintiff will seek damages in excess of $50,000, his attorneys told ESPN.
It is alleged that Fitzgerald knew about, enabled, and encouraged this behavior and created a culture of abuse within the football program that was adopted by the entire athletic department. We intend to hold the defendants, including Fitzgerald, accountable for the alleged actions and seek justice for victims of abuse, hazing and discrimination, attorneys Parker Stinar and Adam Pulaski said in a statement.
Institutions, athletic departments and coaches are responsible for creating a safe and supportive environment for student-athletes. There is no place for the vicious and disturbing hazing that has taken place within the Northwestern football program. We applaud the courage of our client and the others who were brave enough to speak out about their experiences in the hope of ending this kind of incident, both in Northwestern and elsewhere.
In addition to Tuesday’s lawsuit, news emerged Monday that eight former players from the Northwest were hiring civil rights attorney Ben Crump and a Chicago-based law firm to bring legal action against the school. A lawsuit against those players has yet to be filed.
Pat Fitzgerald was initially suspended and then fired
Fitzgerald was fired following the results of a months-long investigation into allegations of hazing on the football program. Schill initially imposed a two-week suspension on Fitzgerald, a former Northwestern linebacker who had been his alma maters head coach since 2006.
Lawyers charged with investigating the hazing allegations found insufficient evidence that Fitzgerald or members of his coaching staff knew about the hazing. However, researchers concluded that there were significant opportunities for the coaches to detect and report hazing behavior.
Fitzgerald has maintained that he was unaware of the alleged hazing and has hired an attorney to take the necessary steps to protect my rights in accordance with the law.
Northwestern originally received the anonymous complaint alleging hazing allegations in November and acknowledged the ongoing investigation in January. On July 7, the school released a summary of the investigation with very few details and announced Fitzgerald’s two-week suspension, as well as other measures being taken to curb hazing.
The Daily Northwestern story was published the following day, and Schill released a statement saying he would reconsider Fitzgerald’s discipline. Fitzgerald’s resignation was announced two days later.
“The head coach is ultimately responsible for his team’s culture, Schill said. The hazing we investigated was widespread and clearly not a secret within the program, giving Coach Fitzgerald a chance to learn what was happening. Either way, the Northwest culture of football, while incredible in some ways, was broken in other ways.
Schill said that during the course of the study, 11 current or former football players acknowledged hazing in the football program and that the hazing was “known to many in the program.”
