Australian tennis players furious after ‘disgusting’ act left Zhang Shuai in tears

Zhang Shuai was moved to tears as Amarissa Toth’s actions left the tennis world furious. Image: WTA

An Australian raft tennis players have condemned Amarissa Toth’s “disgusting” behavior in a match that saw popular veteran Zhang Shuai tearfully retire. Toth and Shuai battled at the Hungarian Open on Tuesday as drama erupted at 5-5 in the first set.

One of Shuai’s balls was called by the linesman, but the Chinese player was convinced he was in and should have won. Shuai protested to the chair umpire and called for the match director to come to court.

But before the referee could get there, Toth casually walked over and blatantly rubbed off the ball mark with her foot. No line technology is used on hard courts, with umpires often using the mark left by the ball to help determine their decisions.

Shuai was incredulous at Toth’s actions and asked her opponent why she would do that. Because you cause trouble, that’s why’, the Hungarian player replied.

An onlooker then yelled “time violation” during Shuai’s protests, which got Toth a laugh. Shuai won the match but was booed relentlessly by spectators and eventually retired from the match as the situation proved too much. Toth was then seen celebrating her opponent’s retirement, a move widely despised in the tennis world, before suggesting she would have won after all.

Tennis world reacts to ‘absolutely disgusting’ scenes

Aussie doubles player Ellen Perez wrote on Twitter: Well that’s a quick way to lose the respect of your peers. I am actually shocked at this girl’s disrespect. When I see this girl tomorrow I will tell her how disgusting I am.

I can’t stand bad referees. So the call is atrocious and how Shuai handled it is how any player would have handled it. The ball is clearly in it and at such a tight time there is zero percent chance you won’t fight this to the death. Then you have the audience yelling at you.

Then you have the girl laughing at the situation, then you have her scream the biggest come on, then you have her erase the mark after being asked not to and with an attitude that says you make a big deal of it, then she celebrates the win, then implying that she would have won anyway.

There’s only so much a person can handle before the blood boils and emotions take over. I’m not even on the field and I’m genuinely furious about this whole situation. I can’t even imagine how Shuai felt at that moment. Hard to see because Shuai is the nicest girl.

Zhang Shuai was left furious that her opponent rubbed off the ball mark. Image: WTA

Fellow Aussie Ajla Tomljanovic posted: Absolutely disgusting behaviour. Shuai is a better person than many of us for shaking the referee and that girl’s hand. But then again, it’s Shuai we’re talking about, of course she did.

Daria Saville added: No respect for this Toth girl. ZERO! I am so so so angry. I feel so sorry for Shuai. Toth won this point and won this match, but her reputation is ruined.

Australian double star Rennae Stubbs wrote: And that umpire needs to find another job ASAP! She should also be hammered for this.

Shuai has previously spoken about her mental health issues and broke down during a press conference at the French Open in May. All attempts to practice were wrong because trying to hit closer to the line even the line went OFF, she later wrote on social media. I love you and all the girls who support me and stand by my side.

