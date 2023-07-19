Men’s basketball season ticket extension now open





Season Ticket Renewals for the 2023-24 Charlotte 49ers Men’s Basketball Season are now open. Existing subscription holders will receive notification of their renewal via e-mail. New buyers interested in season tickets can apply for a deposit. The 2023-2024 season will feature a one-year trial seating configuration for the lower level. Click here to view the new map. For more information, visit The American Game Plan. FULL SCHEDULE RELEASE The 2023-24 Men’s Basketball schedule and game times will be announced at a later date. “HE GETS US” HALL OF FAME SERIES – BUY TICKETS Tickets for the “He Gets Us” Hall of Fame Series are now available through the Spectrum Center. The Hall of Fame Series features three games: Charlotte vs Liberty, Virginia vs Florida, and Virginia Tech vs South Carolina. Program and playing times will be announced later. SEASON TICKETS New buyers interested in purchasing season tickets can apply for a deposit Today. New buyers will be contacted by a ticket office representative after the renewal closes on August 18 to complete the purchase.

