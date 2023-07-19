Is Mississippi State the Hardest Coaching Job in College Football? Meet the staunch 36-year-old who now leads the Bulldogs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. Zach Arnett has the most challenging head coaching job in all of college football. Well, if not most of it, it’s up there. After all, Vanderbilt is still in the SEC.

It’s unlikely Arnett would agree with that assessment of his Mississippi State Bulldogs. If you listened to him at the SEC media days on Tuesday, you heard a man brimming with understandable pride, boundless enthusiasm, and a whole lot of confidence.

I’m lucky, Arnett said.

It’s that very ambition and positivity that makes this one of the easiest stories in the sport, and gives reason to believe that from a rocky start, this could really work.

Acknowledging the challenges ahead is not a shot in the state of Mississippi. It’s simply the reality of a situation born of tragedy, draped in historical trends and facing a conference extension that makes life in the already brutal SEC even more brutal.

Start with Arnett, a 36-year-old New Mexico native who cut his coaching teeth in San Diego State. He now runs the show in tiny Starkville, Mississippi, as the first Hispanic-born coach in league history.

He was promoted from his defensive coordinator role in December following the sudden death of Mike Leach, the legendary larger-than-life personality.

Ready or not, here was Arnett, dealing with grief, shock, and a lot of emotion. The Bulldogs promptly defeated Illinois in a bowl game.

Leach was an offensive man and the program was built in his image. The air raid. The quirky press conferences. The healthy bit of irreverence. He was a force of personality. Arnett was there to hold back the defense, which Leach had almost no interest in.

Being the defensive coordinator for Mike Leach, the freedom and autonomy you have to run it [you] if it fits, I think that’s the best defensive coordinator job in the country, he said.

He is a defensive man who is now in charge of a program known for his offense.

Mississippi State has long struggled to match the resources and commitment of other SEC schools. Pushing above his weight was a point of pride, but also a challenge when attempted in the long run. Arnett credits four nine-win seasons over the decades, but there were also losing campaigns and a period in the 1990s when it failed to win more than three games for six years.

Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett isn’t deterred by the disadvantages the Bulldogs have compared to SEC titans like Georgia, Alabama and LSU. (AP Photo/Chris O’Meara)

And that’s before the league welcomes Oklahoma and Texas next year. Those are two bigger, richer and historically more successful programs to match the parade of Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Tennessee, Florida, Auburn, Texas A&M and the rest. And don’t forget Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss who are just down the road.

Arnett sees it all as an opportunity. This may not be the way he wanted to be SEC head coach, nor the way Mississippi State wanted to hire Leach’s successor, but the guy who got the job certainly appreciates it.

I am humbled and proud to be the head football coach of Mississippi State University, a place where you can compete at the highest level in the best conference in all of college football, where you can receive a world-class education and where your dreams can become a reality, said Arnett.

He named prominent football alumni such as Dak Prescott and Darius Slay. He recalled that the program was ranked No. 1 in the first-ever College Football Playoff ranking and how a larger field in 2024 offered more opportunities.

He spoke of the most loyal fan base in college athletics and promised that the strength of the program would not go anywhere.

Tough, stubborn, disciplined, he said. It’s long been known in this league that if you’re going up against Mississippi State, you better grab your lunch box and helmet, because it’s going to be a physical game.

Usually he talked about the promise of the place. All the returning talent from last year’s 9-4 team. The symbiotic relationship with the administration. And all the possibilities in the field of recruitment.

We live in the most fertile recruiting ground for college football players, the state of Mississippi, Arnett said. And then you expand from there, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia. If you can’t find players in this footprint, you won’t be a coach for long.

Arnett is said to have interacted with local coaches during his few years as an MSU assistant. He has five four-star recruits from the Class of 2024, a nice catch, albeit well short of the league’s giants.

He is fearless.

The players are all around us, Arnett said. We have to do a good job in the evaluation process, and then in the recruitment process and show them that they can fulfill all their dreams, everything is there for them in Mississippi State.

Listen to the man with the most challenging job in the country, and it doesn’t sound that challenging.

Zach Arnett is a believer. In the state of Mississippi. In Starville. In the future for everything.

It’s worth seeing who he can teach to believe with him.