Popular tennis veteran Zhang Shuai collapses after Amarissa Toth’s disgusting behavior sparks outrage

Local wildcard Amarissa Toth stunned the tennis world with a series of disgusting moves against popular veteran Zhang Shuai on the Budapest Open clay court.

The dramas began with the score tied at 5-5 15-all in the first set when a ball was called that Zhang was convinced had crossed the line.

Oh my God. I need a referee. No way, she said, with commentators agreeing it looked inward.

Zhang went back and forth with the chair umpire for several minutes and even aimed at Toth when a person in the crowd shouted time violation.

20-year-old Toth laughed at the comment. The game continued and Zhang won the next point, but problems remained.

Toth promptly walked over to the contested ball mark, now irrelevant to the game, and rubbed it out with her foot.

Zhang shouted wait, wait, wait, keep the mark in vain.

What are you doing? Why would you do that? she asked Toth, who had run off to wait for the next point to begin.

Zhang and her team again protested to the chair umpire, while Toth finally replied, “Because you’re causing trouble, that’s why.”

It was the Chinese veteran, a two-time grand slam doubles champion with Australian Sam Stosur, who won the match.

But it had all become too much for Zhang, who called for a physio at the switch and was seen in tears.

The 34-year-old promptly withdrew from the match and had harsh words for the crowd – just as Toth celebrated with two fists in the air to applause from her home fans.

All attempts to practice were wrong, because if you tried to hit closer to the line, even the line would go out, Zhang later wrote.

I love you and all the girls who support me and stand by my side.

Toth’s behavior during the ordeal drew criticism from fans, with one all calling it a new low for sportsmanship.

But the youngster faces backlash from the tennis community when Australian doubles star Ellen Perez drops out.

Perez, ninth in doubles, and Saville defeated Zhang and her partner, Anna Bondar of Hungary, in the first round the day before.

Well, that’s a quick way to lose the respect of your co-workers. “I’m actually shocked at this girl’s disrespect,” Perez wrote.

When I see this girl tomorrow I will tell her how disgusting I am.

Saville wrote: No respect for this Toth girl. ZERO! I am so so so angry. I feel so sorry for Shuai. Toth won this point and won this match, but her reputation is ruined.

A third Australian got involved when Ajla Tomljanovic criticized Toth: Absolutely disgusting behaviour.

Shuai is a better person than many of us for shaking the referee and that girl’s hand. But again, it’s Shuai we’re talking about, of course she did, Tomljanovic added.

American Noah Rubin said: This is one of the worst things I’ve seen in tennis in a long time. The double raise of the hand after a panic attack… cmon.

Double World No. 22 Donna Vekic simply said OMG! while Belgium’s Ysaline Bonaventure said it was a shame to see Toth celebrate Zhang’s tearful retirement.

Perez said she watched the full replay and was furious with how it all unfolded, including from the chair umpire’s perspective.

I can’t stand bad referees. So the call is atrocious and how Shuai handled it is how any player would have handled it, Perez wrote.

The ball is clearly in it and at such a tight time there is zero percent chance you won’t fight this to the death. Then you have the audience yelling at you.

Then you have the girl laughing at the situation, then you have her scream the biggest come on, then you have her erase the mark after being asked not to and with an attitude that says you make a big deal of it, then she celebrates the win, then implying that she would have won anyway.

There’s only so much a person can handle before the blood boils and emotions take over. I’m not even on the field and I’m genuinely furious about this whole situation.

I can’t even imagine how Shuai felt at that moment. Hard to see because Shuai is the nicest girl.

Australian doubles star Rennae Stubbs also interrupted her holiday after Wimbledon to side with Perez’s criticism of Toth.

And that referee needs to find another job as soon as possible! She should be hammered for this too, Stubbs wrote.

Zhang’s retirement condemned her to a 13th straight singles defeat.

Her mental health and well-being came under the spotlight in May when she broke down in a press conference following a 47-minute loss at the French Open, sparking a wave of support from tennis players.

