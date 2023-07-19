University of Vermont hockey coach Todd Woodcroft was fired over text messages





Sport

The investigation found that Todd Woodcroft “failed to maintain professional boundaries”. On Tuesday, the University of Vermont announced the resignation of Todd Woodcroft, head coach of the men’s hockey team. Woodcroft, who coached the Catamounts for three seasons, was under investigation by the university for “inappropriate” text messages he allegedly exchanged with a student. “After reviewing the findings of an investigation conducted by UVM’s Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity that concluded this week, it is clear that Coach Woodcroft has not lived up to those expectations,” Vermont athletic director Jeff Schulman said in a statement. “The specific behavior that led to the investigation involved multiple inappropriate text messages with a UVM student who did not respect professional boundaries.” According to a report by Katie Strang from Athleticcould have been the Woodcroft investigation going on for quite some time.” Woodcroft’s attorney, Andrew Miltenberg, issued a statement to reporters who dispute the university’s findings. “We strongly disagree with the trial and the findings of a proceeding that lacked fundamental fairness and due process,” Miltenberg said in the statement. “We are convinced that the university’s decision was against the facts and the law. We intend to pursue justice for Mr. Woodcroft, who has been an outstanding coach and community advocate for more than two decades. Woodcroft coached the University of Vermont to a 20–55–9 record and one playoff win in his three years at the helm. Previously, he spent five years in various positions in the NHL, as well as several other professional teams. His brother, Jay, is the head coach of the Edmonton Oilers. Vermont named assistant coach Steve Weidler as the team’s interim head coach for the upcoming season. “The team and I have tremendous confidence in Coach Wiedler’s ability to successfully manage our program,” Schulman said in a statement. “He has been instrumental in the recruitment and development of our current players and will take on this important role with the full support of our team and his colleagues in the Athletic Department.” Get the latest Boston sports news Get updates on your favorite Boston teams straight from our newsroom to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.boston.com/sports/sports/2023/07/19/uvm-vermont-hockey-coach-fired-texts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos