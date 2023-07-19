Bred in Portland to Thrive on the Global Stage: Sophia Smith’s Quest at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup





At just 22 years old, Sophia Smith is already a force to be reckoned with on the soccer field, an NWSL MVP, and NWSL Championship MVP and US Soccer Player of the Year, all in the past 12 months. The next challenge: her long-awaited first steps on the pitch at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

After becoming the first overall selection in the 2020 NWSL Draft, Smith began her professional career quietly. As anticipation of a pro debut began to grow, things were turned upside down as the COVID-19 pandemic brought everything to a halt globally.

It was difficult. I mean, I had just been called up and arrived in Portland. [Then] COVID started and everything stopped, says Smith. I was alone in a new city, I didn’t really know anyone. I knew a few players from the team, but we weren’t even training together at the time. So it was really hard.

I just wanted so much for everything to start, so every day felt so long.

In less than ideal circumstances, 2020 would be Sophia Smith’s starting point. With a career expected to be of mountaintop proportions, she found herself at base camp unable to begin the climb she had eagerly prepared for all her life. What should have been a potential opening day debut in March of that year was postponed and injuries kept her out of the inaugural NWSL Challenge Cup held that summer. Smith did not take the field until the fall’s Fall Series, a nearly seven-month wait. But once she arrived, she let the entire league know.

Since her pro debut, Smith has developed at an astonishing pace. In 2021, she scored seven goals and scored one assist, and the following year increased her output to 14 goals (a club record for a single season) and three assists. In less than three seasons of professional football, Smith is already a proven victor. With the team, she earned NWSL Shield, NWSL Challenge Cup, and International Women’s Champions Cup winners’ medals in 2021. In 2022, she added NWSL Champion, NWSL Best XI, and MVP honors for both the regular season and championship. She also became the youngest player in league history to score 30 NWSL goals.

