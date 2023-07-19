Tonight there is a cricket final being played in Linlithgow





Capital rivals Carlton and RH Corstorphine will contest the annual Masterton Twenty:20 cricket final at Boghall, Linlithgow on Wednesday, with the former going for a remarkable 16etitle since the game was introduced in 1964. But RH Corstorphine, who last won in 2009, is optimistic about success even without George Munsey and Brandon McMullen on duty in Scotland, while Manas Sahare, who made the winning run a six – in a rain-affected victory over Stewarts Melville in the semi-finals, is also absent. Says injured skipper George West: We have some good players ready to step up and among those to look out for are Owen Gould, a batsman who captains Scotland under-19, as well as opening pair Anthony Dunford from South Africa via Stirling County and Edinburgh University student Dishan Rame. Carlton, whose victory two years ago took them to a European Champions Cup competition in Malaga, Spain, will be captained by Umair Mohammed, who says: We have a 13 man team and will choose the correct 11 on the night taking into account the pitch, terrain, weather etc.

Playing in Linlithgow will be challenging as not many of us have played there lately, but I think it’s important to bring top quality cricket to this beautiful ground in the Lothians.

Corstorphine is a solid outfit and has beaten some good teams along the way. They have game winners in their ranks, but the focus will be on how we do our job and what we need to do to win the game. We can only control the controllables with the extra incentive to make it to National T20 finals day. Much could depend on the availability of Hugo Southwell, once on the Sussex books and a former Scotland rugby defender. Hugo hit 36 ​​not out in Carlton’s semi-final victory over holders, Heriots, finally beating it again on the fourth try! Photo by Jurie Maree on Pexels. com Lionel Longlegs, a mild-mannered two-year-old Lurcher, waits for his chance to find a place to call home. This is a dog that loves people. He is very affectionate, thrives in the company of his favorite people and would love to find new owners who are home most of the day to… read more Dog of the week – meet Lionel New Fife Flyers coach Tom Coolen believes the signing of Finnish striker Teemu Pulkkinen will bring grit and speed to the aspiring Elite League club. Pulkkinen recently made ice for GKS Katowice of the Polska Liga Hokejowa after stints with Herning Blue Fox in the Danish Superisligaen (Metal Ligaen) and Jukurit in the Finnish Liiga. He is the… read more Signing flyers will bring “grit and speed” to the team Festival of Politics Parliament may be in recess, but the 19th Festival of Politics takes place over three days, from 9-11 August in Holyrood. Additional events, organized in conjunction with the Edinburgh International Festival, will take place before, during and after these dates. With events on politics, current affairs, social and environmental issues,… read more Five things you need to know today Public invited to step forward in community roles following post-COVID decline Scotland’s National Walking Organization is urging locals in Edinburgh to become Volunteer Walk Leaders to lead Health Walks in the area. Paths for All supports a network of more than 800 short, social and accessible walks led by trained volunteers. However, since the… read more Scottish charity is on the hunt for Edinburgh Health Walk Volunteers Former Prime Minister, Alex Salmond returns to the Fringe in a new show The Ayes Have It! It’s passed! along with Succession star Brian Cox, CBE, and former Chairman John Bercow each spend a few nights in the Chairman’s Chair. The new show will be a head-to-head between… read more Salmond is back at the Fringe Singer and social media influencer Tallia Storm and her radio show co-host Fat Brestovci took a small hop on the Edinburgh tram which has a special cover to announce their new show. Tallia Storm launched the Capital FM Scotland tramway in Edinburgh. The newly unveiled livery on the tram will adorn Scotland’s capital… read more Tallia is on the tram Similar: Like it Loading… Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theedinburghreporter.co.uk/2023/07/cricket-final-being-played-in-linlithgow-tonight/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos