What you need to know about Australian rules football ahead of the World Cup

The moment is almost at hand, the Women’s World Cup is almost here and those making the pilgrimage Down Under to watch are landing in increasing numbers. And if you’re one of those headed to Oz for the tournament, or just want to stand out in the group chat, ESPN’s got you covered with a guide to soccer across Australia, with a bit of New Zealand thrown in too.

A very brief history of women’s football in Australia

There are reports of the formation of ‘women’s’ teams in New South Wales as far back as 1903, but the first public football match between women’s teams that has been confirmed took place in Brisbane in 1921, when a North Brisbane XI beat a South Brisbane XI 2–0 at what is now known as the Gabba in front of over 10,000 people. Australia’s first formally formed women’s team, the LaTrobe Ladies, was formed soon after, while there were reports of matches taking place in New Zealand at the same time. Both countries were part of the British Empire, but the English Football Association move in 1921 effectively denied women the opportunity to play organized football for half a century – strangling any sense of burgeoning momentum.

– Women’s World Cup: Home | Selections | Fixtures | podcast

In the 1970s, however, change was afoot. In August 1974, the first Women’s National Championships were held in Sydney, with sides from all over NSW, Victoria, Western Australia and Queensland. Meetings during that week led to the formation of the Australian Women’s Soccer Association (AWSA) and an Australian team took part in an unofficial Asian Women’s Championship a year later.

The first side to be officially recognized by Football Australia took the field in 1978 at a World Women’s Invitational Tournament and played a series of “B” internationals against club sides, before playing their first official international the following year against New Zealand at Seymour Shaw Park in Sydney with the game ending as a 2–2 draw.

Australia was then one of 12 nations to compete in a 1988 FIFA Women’s Invitational tournament – ​​an precursor to the first official Women’s World Cup – but they subsequently missed out on a place in the first official Women’s World Cup itself when they lost on goal difference to New Zealand in the Oceania Cup. Australia would go on to beat New Zealand in the 1995 Oceania Cup – the first piece of continental silverware – to qualify for the 1995 Women’s World Cup and kick off a run where they have qualified for every iteration since.

What is Australia’s top women’s league?

The Australian and New Zealand women’s top flight are one and the same: the A-Leagues count teams from Australia and Kiwi-based Wellington Phoenix under their number. Operating without a system of promotion and relegation similar to the US MLS and NWSL, franchises in the A-Leagues operate under a one-club model in which they field both men’s and women’s teams in the A-League Men and A-League Women competitions respectively.

The first ALW season took place in 2008–09 under the management of the then Football Federation Australia (now Football Australia), with eight teams playing a 10-round season, filling the gap left when the Women’s National Soccer League collapsed along with its male counterpart. in 2004.

Editors’ Picks 2 Related

After many years of bitter battles between various stakeholders over the future of the league, the current A-Leagues operators – the Australian Professional Leagues (APL) – took charge of the leagues in 2021.

Life as leader of the APL got off to a rocky start, with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic putting a significant strain on the league and its finances. Things then got off to a promising enough start in 2022-23, but tensions between directors and supporters reached a boiling point over a sudden, surprising move to break with a tradition of awarding hosting rights to the competitions’ grand finals based on sporting merit and instead selling them to NSW tourism board Destination NSW for three seasons. Dissatisfaction with visibility, working conditions, scheduling and fan engagement are also issues that linger.

Nevertheless, while a trust gap remains between the league and its core supporters, the APL has made significant contributions to women’s football since taking control. Following Western United’s admission in 2022-23, the arrival of the Central Coast Mariners in 2023-24 will see the ALW expand to 12 teams and, in a first for all of Australia’s major “football” sports (Rugby Union, Rugby League, Australian Rules and Soccer), compete in a full home and away season.

In addition, the APL is moving to 14 clubs in the coming years and plans to double the number of NZ sides in the league — named Auckland alongside Canberra (which will take the place of the only stand-alone ALW team Canberra United) as a target expansion city for the 2024-25 season.

For the most part, players in the ALW still need a secondary income to supplement their football and many still play in their local National Premier League Women (NPLW) off-season leagues, but thanks to a five-year collective bargaining agreement negotiated between the league and players’ union Professional Footballers Australia, the minimum wage for an ALW player has risen from AU$16,344 to AU$20,608 for the 2022-23 season and will grow in line with the expansion of the leagues to AU$25,000 in 2023-24. Full-time professionalism is the next frontier for the league.

play 1:03 ‘Lots to learn about your culture’ – Spain apologizes after controversy over Haka video Spain’s women’s football team apologized to the Mori community after a video showed them appearing to mock the Haka, a ceremonial dance.

Who should I know from the A-League Women?

Sydney FC are the most successful ALW side in the history of the competition, having achieved a Premiership-Championship double in their most recent season by beating Western United 4-0 at Sydney’s Parramatta Stadium. Speedster Cortnee Vine started that game for the Sky Blues and is also expected to start for Tony Gustavsson’s Matildas at the WWC.

Alex Chidiac won the Julie Dolan Medal as the league’s best player for her work with Melbourne Victory while on loan from Racing Louisville. Alex Chidiac also forced her way onto the Matildas WWC squad following her ALW play, as did Western Sydney Wanderers defender Clare Hunt, who started alongside Alanna Kennedy in Australia’s final warm-up match against France last Friday. Midfield pivot Katrina Gorry also spent time with Brisbane Roar before cutting her season short to return to Sweden’s Vittsjo GIK.

Every member of the Matildas WWC squad has played in the ALW at one point or another in their development – ​​as you would expect from the premier domestic league of a relatively advanced football nation – but since the end of the 2019-2020 season, when Steph Catley led Melbourne City to a title, it has become more of a proving ground for future Matildas.

In the past, Matildas and star internationals often took advantage of the sequential nature of the two leagues’ seasons to split their time between the American NWSL and ALW, giving the league plenty of star power and quality. City’s 2020 crown, for example, featured seven Matildas, Kiwi international Rebekah Stott, Japan representative Yukari Kinga and Scotland star Claire Emslie in their starting squad.

Now, however, the emergence of the well-equipped and fully professional European leagues has seen much of that talent, particularly senior Matildas, come to the continent and the increasing length of the ALW season will increasingly clash with the schedules of NWSL clubs.

This, coupled with expansion creating multiple rosters with new positions to fill, has seen the ALW’s age profile drop dramatically in recent years, and also signals a shift in the type of international players that may be looking to step down; Imported from Western United, Hillary Beall and Sydney Cummings arrived in the ALW as fringe NWSL types, only to record standout seasons and increase their stocks.





What else is happening in Australian football?

The A-Leagues are played in the southern hemisphere’s summer, putting them on par with the major European leagues and ensuring they don’t have to be suspended for the duration of the WWC.

However, the winter-run, semi-professional and amateur NPL and state leagues across the country continue as the WWC comes to town – their community-supported nature and problems with land and player availability if they push too far into the summer make pausing unfeasible.

In addition, the Australia Cup, a men’s nationwide knockout competition similar to England’s FA Cup, will play two ALM-based playoff matches and the Round of 32 in the coming weeks. Football Australia launched a women’s Australia Cup scheduled for 2024 to great fanfare in March, but the federation’s recent publication of next year’s national fixtures calendar did not mention the competition.

Speaking to ESPN, Football Australia CEO James Johnson has said the ongoing nature of these competitions would add an extra layer of football to fans already involved in WWC proceedings, allowing them to benefit from all eyes on the world game for the next month. He also clarified that while the sheer scale had made things difficult, Football Australia had worked with state-based federations, which control their local NPLs and state leagues, to try and avoid clashes with local WWC matches, especially those involving the Matildas.

What else is happening in major Australian sports?

While the A-Leagues may be hibernating, the country’s two biggest sports leagues – the AFL and NRL – are in the midst of their season and will remain in play during WWC.

For the NRL, which also plays on a rectangular field and has several sides whose home grounds are used as WWC venues or training bases, this has resulted in several team games during the tournament being moved to interstate, regional, and non-traditional grounds for the duration of the tournament.

However, the AFL plays oval venues, has not lost any of its stadiums or training venues to the Women’s World Cup, and will play the entire tournament without any adjustments.

In Europe, the Australian women’s cricket team will complete their Ashes series with England as the Women’s World Cup gets underway, but the men will play Tests at Old Trafford and The Oval for the duration of the tournament.