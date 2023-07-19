Sports
As the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off, here are the stories to watchExBulletin
Francisco Seco/AP
When the Women’s World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, it will be the first time that the Women’s Cup will be hosted in two countries with a new expanded field of 32 teams.
Here’s what you need to know as the world’s best go after the biggest title in women’s football.
The US is again number one in the world, but it is a team on the move
The USA will be looking for their third consecutive World Cup title and fifth overall.
The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) is ranked number one FIFA ranking for years, and is the odd-on favorite to win again. But this year’s tournament is considered to be fairly open, with several teams holding a decent shot at the title.
Indeed, the US has had an interesting pattern lately: winning the World Cup, but losing at the Olympics. The USWNT won the World Cup in 2015 and then failed to medal at the 2016 Olympics. They won the 2019 World Championships and then took bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
This time, the American squad is average less experienced at the international level than at previous tournaments. Several veterans whose experience was counted on were pulled from the roster due to injuries, including Becky Sauerbrunn, Samantha Mewis and Christen Press.
The US is in Group E and will face Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal. The team will play the entire group stage in New Zealand.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Several USWNT veterans return for the World Cup and it’s Rapinoe’s last
Nine players on this year’s U.S. roster were part of the 2019 championship squad, including Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Julie Ertz.
Rapinoe announced this month that she will retire at the end of the NWSL season, making this her fourth and final World Cup.
During the 2019 tournament in France, Rapinoe, a striker, became a household name. In France, she won the Golden Boot for most goals and the Golden Ball for best female player, all of them while sparring with then-President Trump.
Nine on this year’s roster were part of the victorious 2019 team, and only five were on the team when it took home the trophy in 2015. At 38, Rapinoe is the oldest member of the team. (Her hair color this time? A beautiful icy blue.) Striker Alyssa Thompson, 18, is the youngest.
The team will be led by captains Alex Morgan, 34, a striker who has already won two World Cups, and Lindsey Horan, 29, a midfielder who was a key part of the team’s 2019 victory.
Australia and New Zealand are hosts, making for early mornings and winter
Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting the tournament, so if you want to witness the kick-off of the tournament, you’d better set an alarm.
The first game is between New Zealand and Norway at noon in Auckland, 3am ET. That is followed by Australia vs. Ireland at 8 p.m. in Sydney, which is 6 a.m. ET.
This is the first time the Women’s World Cup takes place in the southern hemisphere. That means that, while much of the US has struggled through a very hot summer, this Cup will be the first to be played in the winter.
The weather in New Zealand could be an interesting factor in competitions held there snow closed highways in parts of the South Island earlier this month. Cold temperatures and wind are likely, so expect to see players in tights and puffy jackets on the sidelines.
The USA’s World Cup rookies are poised to make a big impact
“You want to have this broad experience in players on the roster at a World Cup,” said US defenseman Kelley O’Harawho participated in her first World Cup in 2011. “You want to have some experienced players. You want to have some players who are playing for the first time.”
That is the case for 14 members of the American squad. Among those likely to make a big impact are forwards Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith.
Rodman, 21, is the second youngest player on the roster. She scored two goals in a game against Wales, which was the USWNT’s last game before the tournament begins. Smith, 22, was the 2022 American Soccer Player of the Year. You’ll be her one new nike ad.
The newest members of the team could be crucial as Rapinoe recovers from a calf injury and midfielder Rose Lavelle from a knee injury.
Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images
Eight countries are playing in their first Women’s World Cup
This year, the number of teams competing for the cup has been expanded from 24 to 32.
With those extra slots, eight teams will make their first appearance at the tournament: the Philippines, Ireland, Zambia, Haiti, Vietnam, Portugal, Panama and Morocco.
A country to keep an eye on is Zambia, which has also not yet played in a World Cup for men. Led by star striker Barbra Banda, the Copper Queens upset Germany’s runners-up 3-2 in a friendly earlier this month, with Banda to score twice.
But Zambia are in a tight group with Japan and highly regarded Spain, so make sure you meet them in the group stage.
Brazil seems to get a cup for Marta
Marta is one of the world’s most famous footballers and has been named world player of the year six times. But a World Cup title has eluded her, and at age 37, this may be her last chance. She is part of the team but is recovering from a knee injury, and the team’s manager, former USWNT coach Pia Sundhage, says Marta may the tournament begin on the couch.
Her team-mate, midfielder Kerolin, says the team wants to do what the Argentina men’s side did for Lionel Messi who took home the trophy to seal a legend’s career.
“What they did for Lionel Messi, we want to do for Marta,” Kerolin said in a podcast last month. That reports the Associated Press. “She deserves it for who she is.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/07/19/1188419332/womens-world-cup-fifa-uswnt
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- As the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off, here are the stories to watchExBulletin
- Pacsun Ushers in Fall Fashion by Introducing New Cargo and Denim Styles
- Volunteer Joko Widodo Crossing, Ganjar Pranowo: Be sincere, no need to cry
- Tata Motors Finalizes Plans to Build Gigafactory for Batteries in UK | business news
- US launches special investigation into fatal Tesla crash
- Actor Joe Mantegna and Debbie Medina Gach join forces for Seor Rio Tequila and Special Needs Kids
- Table tennis team selected for Indian Ocean Island Games
- Megan Fox just wore a soaked sheer corset dress
- Trump News Today: Trump says he’s not scared of January 6 target letter as possible indictment looms
- Will win a bigger mandate in Lok Sabha polls in 2024 under Prime Minister Modi, according to NDA resolution
- Who is Ajay Devgn and is he married?
- 6.8 magnitude earthquake hits Central America