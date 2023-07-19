As the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off, here are the stories to watchExBulletin



When the Women’s World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, it will be the first time that the Women’s Cup will be hosted in two countries with a new expanded field of 32 teams.

Here’s what you need to know as the world’s best go after the biggest title in women’s football.

The US is again number one in the world, but it is a team on the move

The USA will be looking for their third consecutive World Cup title and fifth overall.

The United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) is ranked number one FIFA ranking for years, and is the odd-on favorite to win again. But this year’s tournament is considered to be fairly open, with several teams holding a decent shot at the title.

Indeed, the US has had an interesting pattern lately: winning the World Cup, but losing at the Olympics. The USWNT won the World Cup in 2015 and then failed to medal at the 2016 Olympics. They won the 2019 World Championships and then took bronze at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

This time, the American squad is average less experienced at the international level than at previous tournaments. Several veterans whose experience was counted on were pulled from the roster due to injuries, including Becky Sauerbrunn, Samantha Mewis and Christen Press.

The US is in Group E and will face Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal. The team will play the entire group stage in New Zealand.



Several USWNT veterans return for the World Cup and it’s Rapinoe’s last

Nine players on this year’s U.S. roster were part of the 2019 championship squad, including Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan and Julie Ertz.

Rapinoe announced this month that she will retire at the end of the NWSL season, making this her fourth and final World Cup.

During the 2019 tournament in France, Rapinoe, a striker, became a household name. In France, she won the Golden Boot for most goals and the Golden Ball for best female player, all of them while sparring with then-President Trump.

Nine on this year’s roster were part of the victorious 2019 team, and only five were on the team when it took home the trophy in 2015. At 38, Rapinoe is the oldest member of the team. (Her hair color this time? A beautiful icy blue.) Striker Alyssa Thompson, 18, is the youngest.

The team will be led by captains Alex Morgan, 34, a striker who has already won two World Cups, and Lindsey Horan, 29, a midfielder who was a key part of the team’s 2019 victory.

Australia and New Zealand are hosts, making for early mornings and winter

Australia and New Zealand are co-hosting the tournament, so if you want to witness the kick-off of the tournament, you’d better set an alarm.

The first game is between New Zealand and Norway at noon in Auckland, 3am ET. That is followed by Australia vs. Ireland at 8 p.m. in Sydney, which is 6 a.m. ET.

This is the first time the Women’s World Cup takes place in the southern hemisphere. That means that, while much of the US has struggled through a very hot summer, this Cup will be the first to be played in the winter.

The weather in New Zealand could be an interesting factor in competitions held there snow closed highways in parts of the South Island earlier this month. Cold temperatures and wind are likely, so expect to see players in tights and puffy jackets on the sidelines.

The USA’s World Cup rookies are poised to make a big impact

“You want to have this broad experience in players on the roster at a World Cup,” said US defenseman Kelley O’Harawho participated in her first World Cup in 2011. “You want to have some experienced players. You want to have some players who are playing for the first time.”

That is the case for 14 members of the American squad. Among those likely to make a big impact are forwards Trinity Rodman and Sophia Smith.

Rodman, 21, is the second youngest player on the roster. She scored two goals in a game against Wales, which was the USWNT’s last game before the tournament begins. Smith, 22, was the 2022 American Soccer Player of the Year. You’ll be her one new nike ad.

The newest members of the team could be crucial as Rapinoe recovers from a calf injury and midfielder Rose Lavelle from a knee injury.



Eight countries are playing in their first Women’s World Cup

This year, the number of teams competing for the cup has been expanded from 24 to 32.

With those extra slots, eight teams will make their first appearance at the tournament: the Philippines, Ireland, Zambia, Haiti, Vietnam, Portugal, Panama and Morocco.

A country to keep an eye on is Zambia, which has also not yet played in a World Cup for men. Led by star striker Barbra Banda, the Copper Queens upset Germany’s runners-up 3-2 in a friendly earlier this month, with Banda to score twice.

But Zambia are in a tight group with Japan and highly regarded Spain, so make sure you meet them in the group stage.

Brazil seems to get a cup for Marta

Marta is one of the world’s most famous footballers and has been named world player of the year six times. But a World Cup title has eluded her, and at age 37, this may be her last chance. She is part of the team but is recovering from a knee injury, and the team’s manager, former USWNT coach Pia Sundhage, says Marta may the tournament begin on the couch.

Her team-mate, midfielder Kerolin, says the team wants to do what the Argentina men’s side did for Lionel Messi who took home the trophy to seal a legend’s career.

“What they did for Lionel Messi, we want to do for Marta,” Kerolin said in a podcast last month. That reports the Associated Press. “She deserves it for who she is.”