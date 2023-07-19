The return of the Arena Football League in 2024 will have the Minnesota team





Minnesota is listed as one of 16 venues when the league returns, but it’s still unclear which city the new squad will play in.

MINNEAPOLIS The Arena Football League returns and Minnesota will be part of the 16-team reboot. The league announced its return in a social media highlight video on Tuesday, revealing a return date for 2024, as well as the 16 venues for the teams. One of those teams will play in Minnesota, though the league has yet to release the exact location. However, the local ties of the new Arena Football League go even deeper. League Commissioner Lee Hutton is a Twin Cities attorney, former Gopher football player and regular legal analyst for KARE 11. “This has been a long, long process since 2021. I am so excited to be in this situation as Arena Football League Commissioner,” Hutton said in an interview with KARE 11. “We are destined to give fans high-octane action that happens to be indoors. Minnesotans should be used to that!” Hutton also makes history as the first black commissioner of a professional sports league in the US “It’s a remarkable responsibility. It’s a remarkable path where we went,” Hutton said, “and now what we’re becoming.” Hutton said he’s excited to share that the Minnesota team will be female-owned, though details about the team’s name, home location and uniforms won’t be revealed until the end of the summer. According to Hutton, the franchise is considering three locations in the Twin Cities, including St. Paul. It is not the first time Minnesota has fielded a team in the Arena Football League. During the league’s first generation, the Minnesota Fighting Pike played one season at Target Center in 1996. “I think the Arena Football League — not just in Minnesota but across the country — will bring back that good old family atmosphere,” said Hutton. Of the @ kare11 archives on May 4, 1996: The Minnesota Fighting Pike of the Arena Football League loses 59-43 in their Target Center home opener to the Iowa Barnstormers and QB Kurt Warner (#13). Minnesota is getting a team in the new AFL next year! @LeeHuttonIII @STLRamsHistory pic.twitter.com/ZWBktmldsE — Danny Spewak (@DannySpewak) July 19, 2023 The Arena Football League first started in the late 1980s with changed rules of the game that promoted faster play and higher scores. The fields are smaller, field goals are slimmer, and there are barriers instead of out-of-bounds. We are thrilled to come out of hibernation and make this announcement official, league resident Anthony Rossi said in a release. Our goal when we took over the AFL was to bring back a legendary brand that deserved to be revived and showcased again, worldwide. We envisioned executing the old adage Bigger and Better, but this time we want to integrate the components of a modern business streaming, betting, technology, virtual reality and immersive fan engagement combined with good old-fashioned iron-man football. The AFL’s relaunch first began with assembling a respected executive and advisory team. Every partner, member and businessman of the current AFL has been carefully hand-selected. We believe we have assembled a world-class operational team comprised of C-Suite executives, expert sports trainers, football personnel, performance facilities, legal partners, professional team owners and former athletes. The moment fans have been waiting for! First 16 teams are known (Watch until the end) Whose ready for the return of the AFL?!? pic.twitter.com/N92Zz35KFU — Arena Football League (@OfficialAFL) July 18, 2023 Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner played three seasons in the league with the Iowa Barnstormers before returning to the NFL in 1999 with the St. Louis Rams. During Warner’s season with the Rams, which ended with a Lombardi Trophy, arena football grew in popularity. In fact, the league signed a television contract worth more than $25 million weeks after Warner led the Rams to victory in one of the most exciting Super Bowls in NFL history. IYKYK 16 locations announced. MORE TO COME. pic.twitter.com/SjeR0azZyF — Arena Football League (@OfficialAFL) July 18, 2023 Warner’s comeback story helped keep the league afloat for another eight years, but it eventually went bankrupt in 2008. The AFL returned in 2010, only to be declared bankrupt again in 2019. Check out the latest local news from the Twin Cities and all of Minnesota in our YouTube Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries SEE MORE ON KARE 11+ Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more of KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all KARE 11 newscasts. You’ll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; breaking news from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.

