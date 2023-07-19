Sports
Watch: Disgusting sportsmanship sparks outrage as Hungarian tennis star blasted | Tennis news
Major controversy hit Tuesday’s Budapest Open in the match between Shuai Zhang and Amarissa Kiara Toth, when the Chinese top-50 player was forced to withdraw from the match after collapsing on court. The events in Budapest have led to massive criticism of the referees and the reluctance of clay court tournaments to adopt line-calling technology, but the main story of the match was Toth’s poor sportsmanship.
The controversy started at 5-5, 15-15 on Zhang’s serve, when a forehand from the Chinese player landed very close to the sideline, but was called out. The chair umpire went over to check the mark of the ball on the clay court, but Zhang pointed out that she had checked the wrong mark on the court.
A long debate would ensue between the player and the umpire, with Zhang shocked that the umpire wouldn’t listen to her about the call she made. While some tournaments have used FoxTenn’s Real Bounce technology for line calling, others continue to rely on referee discretion.
However, the controversy continued to rear its ugly head. Another tight call at 30-30 was followed by Toth walking to the marker of the ball and brushing it away, despite Zhang yelling from the other side of the field, Wait wait wait wait wait, leave the goal!
The 20-year-old Hungarian wild card had previously also been spotted by the cameras laughing at the situation, and coupled with her deplorable sportsmanship in removing the flag, she drew heated criticism for her actions from across the tennis world.
Players are required to leave marks on the court, as removing them with the racket or foot (something done so as not to confuse that particular mark with other marks later in the match) is seen as an admission that that player has lost the point. In the case of Toth, however, the intentions for doing so remain controversial. The Hungarian player was criticized for her actions on social media.
Zhang was overwhelmed by the moment, despite sticking to serve, and would burst into tears after the sequence of events. Matters were made worse for Zhang by the crowd booing her debate with the referee. The Chinese player has struggled with mental health and spoke about it in the past, leading many fans to wonder if her reaction had something to do with it.
The Chinese player decided to withdraw by shaking hands with the referee and her opponent, who immediately raised her arms to celebrate yet another example of classlessness by the Hungarian, who was berated by several users for her immature and unempathetic behavior on Twitter:
Zhang’s colleagues on the WTA tour have supported the player, while Australians Daria Gavrilova, Ajla Tomljanovic and Ellen Perez write on Twitter. Perez was candid about her distaste for Toth’s actions, writing, Well, that’s a quick way to lose the respect of your peers. I am actually shocked at this girl’s disrespect. When I see this girl tomorrow I will tell her how disgusting I am.
Gavrilova simply tweeted This is so so so so so so wrong, while Tomljanovic pointed out that unlike Toth, Zhang is one of the nicest and classiest players on tour: Absolutely disgusting behavior. Shuai is a better person than many of us for shaking the referee and that girl’s hand. But again, it’s Shuai we’re talking about, [of course] she did.
Zhang herself tweeted after her match, but directed her grievances at the referee rather than her opponent’s actions. All attempts to practice were wrong, because if you wanted to hit closer to the line, you even hit the line OFF.. I love you and all the girls who support me and stand by my side, Zhang wrote.
