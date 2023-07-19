Hockey Pick-Six Mini Plan now on sale





KALAMAZOO, Mich. — In addition to depositing hockey season tickets, fans can now purchase the pick-six mini-plan, which grants the purchaser access to six games of their choice for the 2023-24 hockey season. The Broncos’ schedule features 18 home games, including 12 against NCHC opponents. In the non-conference, WMU will host Ferris State, Bowling Green, Lindenwood, St. Lawrence and Western Ontario. Prices start at $114 in the PNC zone, which is placed behind the targets on each side. For $138, fans can enjoy benchside seating, which extends from the blue line to the goal line on each side of the rink. The premium seating option is $150 and allows fans to sit right in the middle of the action. Seats in the premium package run from blue line to blue line. The Broncos’ home schedule begins Thursday, October 12 against Ferris State. This season, WMU is celebrating the 50th anniversary of Bronco Varsity Hockey, which will be commemorated in several ways, including a special center-ice 50th Anniversary logo, special in-game tributes throughout the season, and a special Alumni Weekend for Bronco Hockey during the Colorado College Series, January 26 and 27. In addition, each season ticket holder will receive a special 50th Anniversary puck to commemorate this special season. For those who want to attend every game, season ticket deposits are available for purchase. Click here season tickets.

