Table tennis: The classification round of the European Championship is over
The Maltese Blackball Federation has announced that it has extended the contract of Maltese national coach Clevion Micallef.
Micallef, who has managed the Maltese team for the past four years, has done a valuable job guiding the team to the European and World Championships, while the players have achieved many successes.
Clevion Micallef is also known as a coach who greatly motivates his players and will lead the team for the Euro 2023 that will be held in our country in November.
Meanwhile, after the ranking tournaments that are currently underway, some players have become known who will become part of the Maltese national teams.
Dejan Grech, Mevrick Zammit and Johan Attard have qualified for Men’s A with three more to follow after more ranking tournaments have been played.
Matthias Debono and Deacon Formosa have been confirmed from the under 23 squad for the fourth time to qualify for the ranking tournaments.
Meanwhile, Clint Azzopardi and Stephen Mangion were the first players to qualify for the senior team and five more have yet to qualify.
From the Malta Masters for over 50 years, Ivan Rizzo and Marco Bonello earned a place on the team, as did Mark Debono and John Lombardo in the Malta Grandmasters for over 60 years.
Finally the gaag team is complete where Jake Castaldi, Chaylon Castaldi, Steven Muscat, Nick Muscat, Nordai Desira and Hayden Magro will compete for Malta.
