Could Michigan Football Push For Georgia’s Former Bet?





Even before Jaylen Heyward retired from Georgia, Michigan football prompted him to make an official visit. College football recruiting is wild. That’s one of the few guarantees you can take to the bank and on Tuesday another target became available for Michigan football after the release by Jaylen Heyward from Georgia. Heyward is a 5 foot 11, 180 pound safety from Rockledge, Florida. He ranks 79th overall according to the 247 Sports composite ranking, as well as fifth best safety in class. Even before the dissolution, Heyward was talking about an official visit to Michigan football during the 2024 cycle and perhaps that could still be in the works. Heyward showed signs this spring that he was not 100 percent for Georgia. He made official visits to UCF and Miami. Heyward even made several trips to Miami – both an official visit and an unofficial one. The Hurricanes are probably the team to beat in terms of contenders right now, but Michigan football could certainly find its way into the mix. How Michigan football could become a contender The fact that Heyward is from Florida will clearly work in Miami’s favor. The Hurricanes also have more NIL to throw around and Mario Cristobal is an elite recruiter. However, Michigan football also has a lot to sell. Steve Clinkscale was the most active recruiter for Michigan and he always manages to keep the Wolverines in the mix. Looking at the way Rod Moore and Makari Paige have evolved certainly doesn’t hurt in terms of recruiting. Jacob Oden is already committed in the class of 2024. The prospect in the state is another blue-chipper, so there’s not a huge need, but one safety isn’t really enough. The Wolverines have become a factor with top-100 safety Zaquan Patterson just according to E. J. Holland, they never stopped recruiting Heyward. Miami seems to have that momentum. If the Wolverines could get him on campus for the barbecue or something that would be important. We’ll see what happens. It’s interesting to know that Michigan hasn’t stopped recruiting Heyward and now that he’s available again I would expect that hiring to increase.

