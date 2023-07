Zakaria Lucy Football

7/19/2023 11:20:00 AM

FARGO, ND – North Dakota State Defense Equipment Namely Mostaert was one of 39 players named to the HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-America team on Wednesday, July 19. A senior from Lakeville, Minnesota, Mostaert was a HERO Sports Freshman All-American in 2020-21 and Sophomore All-America selection in 2021. He earned an honorable mention on the All-Missouri Valley Football Conference team both years and made the MVFC All-Newcomer Team in 2020-21. Mostaert returns to the Bison lineup this year after missing 12 games during the 2022 season with a leg injury, and he has an additional year available in 2024. He has 83 tackles, 17.5 tackles for loss, 13.0 sacks and three pass breakups in 30 career games. North Dakota State is scheduled to open the season Saturday, September 2 against Eastern Washington at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster. com. HERO Sports Preseason All-FCS Offensive Team QB Michael Hiers, Samford

QB Theo Day, Northern Iowa

R. B. Jaden Shirden, Monmouth

RB Geno Hess, state of southeastern Missouri

RB Isaiah Davis, State of South Dakota

W. R. Hayden Hatten, Idaho

W. R. Ty James, Mercer

WR Jaxon Janke, State of South Dakota

TE Marshel Martin, Sacramento State

TE Zach Heins, State of South Dakota

A. P. Dylan Laube, New Hampshire

OL Mason McCormick, State of South Dakota

OL Garret Greenfield, State of South Dakota

OL Luke Newman, Holy Cross

OL Nick Correia, Rhode Island

OL Zack Gieg, state in southeastern Missouri HERO Sports Preseason All-FCS Defensive Team DE David Walker, Central Arkansas

DE Dylan Ruiz, New Hampshire

DE Josiah Silver, New Hampshire

D. T. Thor Griffith, Harvard

DT Namely Mostaert the state of North Dakota

DT Sebastian Valdez, State of Montana

L. B. John Pius, William & Mary

LB Adam Bock, State of South Dakota

LB Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross

LB Rodney Dansby, Houston Christian

L. B. Winston Reid, Weber State

CB Maxwell Anderson, Weber State

CB Devin Haskins, Holy Cross

CB Kameron Brown, Chattanooga

CB DyShawn Gales, State of South Dakota

S Khalil Baker, North Carolina Central

S TaMuarion Wilson, Central Arkansas

S Lawrence Johnson, Southeast Missouri State HERO Sports Preseason All-FCS Special Teams K Matthew Cook, Northern Iowa

P Trey Wilhoit, Florida A&M

LS Jason Longcor, Alcorn State

K. R. Abraham Williams, Weber State

PR Jarrod Barnes, Central Arkansas

