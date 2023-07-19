Northwestern’s ‘rampant’ hazing was ‘devastating’ for athletes of color, ex-football players say

CHICAGO (AP) Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said his law firm and other attorneys have received reports of hazing within Northwestern University’s baseball and softball programs, in addition to growing complaints about hazing within the school’s football program, which players described as rampant and devastating.

At Wednesday’s press conference, Crump and Chicago attorney Steven Levin said they have not yet filed a lawsuit on behalf of athletes, but represent 15 people and have interacted with dozens of former athletes. Crump said the majority of those are football players.

Warren Miles Long, who runs back on Northwestern’s football team as of 2013, said players were placed in a culture where sexual assault and hazing was rampant. He said new recruits had no idea if it was normal or limited to Northwest.

Former Northwestern quarterback Lloyd Yates is one of more than 15 men and women who retained Crump and the Chicago-based Levin & Perconti law to seek damages against the school over the hazing scandal.

The abusive culture was especially devastating for many players of color, Yates, who is black, said at a news conference Wednesday.

Northwest has been added to a long list of American universities face a scandal in athletics and may eventually join the trend of making large payouts following allegations of sexual assault.

This is a civil rights issue for me, said Crump, who said 50 former Northwestern athletes, men and women, have spoken to the law firm. Because I believe these players have a right to be respected and valued and not clouded, intimidated and retaliated.

A former Wildcats football player filed the first lawsuit against Pat Fitzgerald and members of the school board on Tuesday, who demanded damages following a hazing scandal that cost the former football coach his job.

More lawsuits are expected to follow, brought by multiple law firms, from former football and baseball players and from student-athletes who played other private school sports.

The private Big Ten institution now has something in common with other schools in the conference, including Penn state, michigan state, ohio state, Michigan And Minnesotawith a sexual abuse scandal.

And connection can be costly.

Criminal prosecution is also possible.

Illinois, like nearly all states in recent decades, has criminalized hazing. It is typically a class A misdemeanor, carrying a prison term of up to one year. Under Illinois law, failure by a school official to report hazing is also a crime and misdemeanor and carries a maximum penalty of six months to one year in prison.

A hazing prevention page on Northwestern’s website contains descriptions of Illinois hazing laws.

Yates said every team member was a victim, regardless of our role at the time, and lamented the school’s and teams’ lack of leadership.

The university and the football program let us down, which is why we’re here today, Yates said, surrounded by some teammates, who also hired Crump and the law firm Levin & Perconti.

In a letter to Northwestern faculty and staff, Schill wrote that an outside firm will be hired to evaluate how the school detects threats to the well-being of student-athletes and to examine the athletic culture in Evanston, Illinois, and its relationship with academics at the prestigious institution.

Northwestern fired Fitzgerald last week after a university investigation found allegations of hazing by 11 current or former players, including forced participation, nudity and sexualized acts of a degrading nature, Schill wrote.

After the school initially suspended Fitzgerald, The Daily Northwestern published an article including allegations from a former player who described specific instances of hazing and abuse and suggested he may have been aware.

Fitzgerald, who managed Northwestern for 17 seasons and was a star linebacker for the Wildcats, has maintained that he had no knowledge of the hazing. Fitzgerald said after he was fired that he was working with his agent, Bryan Harlan, and his attorney, Dan Webb, to protect my rights in accordance with the law.

An emailed statement Tuesday from Fitzgerald’s defense team quoted Webb as saying the complaint has no validity with respect to Coach Fitzgerald and we will aggressively defend these allegations with facts and evidence. A former US attorney, Webb has been one of the most sought-after private attorneys in the country for decades.

A former Northwestern football player, identified in the court case as John Doe, alleged Tuesday in Chicago’s Cook County Court that Fitzgerald, Northwestern University president Michael Schill, board of trustees and athletic director Derrick Gragg enabled and concealed sexual misconduct and racial discrimination.

The player, who was on the football team from 2018 to 2022, was filed by Chicago-based Salvi Law Firm.

It wasn’t just one bad actor, attorney Parker Stinar said in an interview with The Associated Press.

The allegations of the lawsuits include an allegation that Fitzgerald enabled a culture of racism, including forcing players of color to cut their hair and behave differently to be more in line with the Wildcat Way.

AP Legal Affairs writer Michael Tarm, Associated Press writer Mike Householder, and AP College Football writer Ralph D. Russo contributed to this report. Savage serves on the Corps for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a non-profit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercover issues.

