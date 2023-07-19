



Ultimate table tennis: Goa challengers stop table toppers U Mumba’s undefeated run Reeth Rishya stunned Lily Zhang 2-1 while Harmeet Desai defeated Manav Thakkar 2-1 to earn a remarkable win for the Goa franchise.

Harmeet Desai of Goa Challengers in action. (Image: UTT) Poona: India’s top ranked male paddler Harmeet Desai and Reeth Rishya T produced sparkling performances as Goa Challengers beat U Mumba TT 9-6 to end their unbeaten run in the Ultimate Table Tennis Season 4 on Wednesday. While Chennai native paddler Reeth stunned Lily Zhang 2-1 (6-11, 11-6, 11-9), Harmeet defeated Manav Thakkar 2-1 (10-11, 11-7, 11-8) to earn a remarkable win for the Goa franchise. Reeth struggled in the first game against Lily, but quickly found her feet in the second game as she used her quick moves combined with accurate backhands to stage an amazing comeback in the match. The third game saw a close contest between both paddlers, but eventually Reeth won it to tie the score for her side. Earlier, Harmeet faced a tough challenge against Manav. The paddler of the U Mumba TT started the match with a bang and took the first game by game point. Harmeet made a comeback in the second game and also won the next game to put his franchise in a comfortable position. The highest ranked paddler in season 4 powered by DafaNews Quadri Aruna of U Mumba TT produced a sparkling showing in the first match (men’s singles) of the tie, beating Alvaro Robles 2-1 to earn two valuable team points. Robles started the tie on a positive note, accumulating a few quick points before Quadri came back with all guns and quickly took a healthy lead. He then won the first game 11-6 with his ferocious forehands. The second game went all the way and the former World Cup silver medalist took Quadri to the brink. He was quick to return the Nigerian paddler’s forehand shots as the match moved to the golden point where Quadri reigned supreme to win the match. Robles also responded quickly in the third game and this time it went 11-8 in his favor as the highest ranked player in season 4, powered by DafaNews, found it hard to match the Spanish paddler’s tenacity. Diya Chitale, who had stunned India’s top ranked player Bengaluru Smashers Manika Batra in their first confrontation, fought valiantly in the second match of the tie (Women’s Singles) but lost 1-2 to Suthasini Sawettabut as the Goa Challengers’ paddler brought her franchise back into play. The Commonwealth medalist was fearless from the first game, playing long rallies to push the world number 39 to the brink. However, the opening match went 11-7 in favor of Suthasini. In the second game, the Mumbai-based paddler started positively and took the lead before Suthasini made a comeback with accurate returns combined with tenacious forehands to win the game 11-9. The world No. 107 then brought her A-game to the table to shock Suthasini and collect a crucial team point by winning the match (11-9) to register her strong presence in the competition. Harmeet and Suthasini defeated Manav Thakkar and Lily Zhang 2-1 to take Goa ahead 5-4 for the first time in the draw. The pair from the Goa Challengers showed excellent coordination to win the first game 11-8 before using their experience to win the second by the same margin. Manav and Lily won the third game 11-7 to narrow the gap. Draw Score: Goa Challengers 9-6 U Mumba TT Alvaro Robles 1-2 Quadri Aruna (6-11, 10-11, 11-8)

Suthasini Sawettabut 2-1 Diya Chitale (11-7, 11-9, 9-11)

Harmeet/Suthasini 2-1 Manav/Lily (11-8, 11-8, 7-11)

Harmeet Desai 2-1 Manav Thakkar (10-11, 11-7, 11-8)

Reeth Tennis at 2-1 Lily Zhang (6-11, 11-6, 11-9)











