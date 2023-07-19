Cody Ince, former Iowa Hawkeyes football player, dies at age 23





Former University of Iowa forward Cody Ince, who was engaged to be married after retiring from football, was found dead at his home in Wisconsin on July 23. Ince’s cause of death was not given, but his obituary noted that he died “unexpectedly” at his home in Grantsburg. Ince, who was an honorable mention on the All-Big Ten roster in 2020, is survived by his fiancé, Olivia Tucker, parents Marty and Tammy, and sister Carly. Longtime Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz remembered Ince in a statement shared about Iowa football Twitter page. “I am incredibly saddened to hear about Cody Inces’s sudden passing,” Ferentz said. Cody was a wonderful young man, valued teammate and contributor to our program. “He loved football, fishing and hunting, and believed in the importance of family and friendships,” he continued. “Cody had just started the next chapter of his life and was about to get married. Ince played in 29 gamesstarting 10 of them, during his career from 2018 through 2021. Injuries forced him to retire last year before embarking on a potential NFL career, according to The athletic. Mary and I are heartbroken for his fiancée, his family and all his friends who knew and loved him,” Ferentz said. “All of us in the football program, his coaches and teammates, are mourning his loss.” Ince’s former Iowa teammate, wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr., remembered his friend in a comment on Ince’s obituary page. “I had the honor of knowing and playing with Cody while at the University of Iowa,” he wrote. “He was not only a great teammate, but also a great person! Always smiling and joking, but he took his work on the pitch personally and I loved that about him. “He always brought venison or sunflower seeds and he made sure I got some every time. It’s the little things I’ll remember! Thank you Cody for being such a great person and friend!”

