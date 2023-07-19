Dalmagro Named Husker Womens Tennis Coach – University of Nebraska

German Dalmagro (pronounced Her-mahn Dal-mahg-ro), a proven leader and winner, has been hired to lead Nebraska’s women’s tennis program. Nebraska Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Trev Alberts officially announced the hiring Wednesday, making Dalmagro the 10th head coach in the history of the Husker program.

“We are thrilled to welcome German and his family back to Nebraska and look forward to him leading our women’s tennis program,” said Alberts. “German has a strong track record of recruiting and developing outstanding players, and he has extensive experience in the Big Ten Conference, including his previous success with Nebraska. He was also an excellent collegiate singles and doubles player, which allowed him to relate well to the players in his program.”

Dalmagro comes to Nebraska after spending the 2023 season as the head coach of the Arkansas State Women’s Program. He returns to Lincoln after serving as assistant head coach of the Huskers for five seasons from 2014 to 2018 as he helped Nebraska improve its winning total each season.

“I want to thank Keith (Zimmer), Trev and the search committee for their efforts throughout the hiring process and for trusting me to be the next Head Coach at Nebraska,” said Dalmagro. “I also want to thank Jeff Purinton, Amy Holt and the entire Arkansas State Department for their support and trust during my time there. It’s a great school with great people and I wish them well.

“I am very grateful, humbled and honored to represent the Huskers and continue to build the team to new heights. We will work hard to recruit and develop our players on and off the courts to represent the ‘N’ with integrity, pride and guts. I’m very excited about this opportunity to lead the team and I can’t wait to get started.

“It’s a kind of feeling of coming home. My family and I have enjoyed our time in Lincoln, and I couldn’t be happier to be back as the next head coach. None of this would be possible without my wife Karly and her unconditional support, and for enabling me to follow my dreams. I look forward to being a part of Nebraska and the community with her and our children.”

Dalmagro has nearly two decades of overall collegiate coaching experience, including nine seasons in the Big Ten Conference. Before taking over the Arkansas State program in January 2023, Dalmagro was head coach at Illinois for four seasons.

Dalmagro has helped the Illini secure top-25 ranked recruiting classes in two of his last three years with Champaign. In 2022, Illinois finished the regular season with an overall record of 15-8 and tied for third place with an 8-3 record in the Big Ten Conference.

In the 2020-21 campaign, Illinois was 9-9 and played a conference-only schedule, finishing the season with a 4-3 victory over seventh-ranked Northwestern. In November 2022, he helped the doubles team of Kate Doung and Meagan Heuser win their first professional tournament at the Fighting Illini Women’s Open USTA/ITF 15k in Champaign, marking the first pro tournament title by a doubles team in school history.

In Dalmagro’s first season in 2018-19, Illinois posted an overall record of 16-12, with three wins over top-20 programs and seven wins over top-50 opponents. The Illini advanced to the Big Ten Tournament Finals for the first time since 2001 and made it to the NCAA Tournament.

While with the Illini, Dalmagro helped develop the second All-American in the program’s history, Asuka Kawai. Kawai was the first Illini individual since 2005 to qualify for the NCAA Singles Tournament, reaching the quarterfinals for the best finish in program history.

Dalmagro’s time as associate head coach at Nebraska was an exciting success. He helped the Huskers achieve top-60 national rankings in each of his five seasons, including a peak of No. 21 in the 2017–18 season. The women’s tennis program also excelled academically during his tenure, as the tennis team earned the Herman Award for the best GPA of any women’s program in both 2014 and 2018.

Dalmagro served as assistant women’s tennis coach at Kansas from 2006 to 2013, helping the program earn seven All-Big 12 singles and doubles honors. The Jayhawks reached the Elite 8 in doubles at the 2009 All-American Championships. The program had 13 Academic All-Big 12 players in its tenure with the Jayhawks.

Dalmagro began his coaching career at the University of West Florida for the 2005–06 season. As an assistant coach for men’s and women’s tennis, he helped both teams reach the semifinals of the NCAA Tournament. Both teams achieved top-five national rankings as Gulf South Conference champions.

Dalmagro was a standout player at West Florida and Abrahama Baldwin Agricultural College. He helped lead West Florida to back-to-back NCAA Division II Championships in 2004 and 2005 and was a member of the 2005 Gulf South Conference championship team and 2004 Gulf South runner-up team. His career was highlighted by All-America honors in 2004 (doubles), 2003 (singles and doubles), and 2002 (singles and doubles). He was nationally ranked No. 3 in doubles and No. 11 in singles.

Dalmagro and his wife, Karly, have two sons, Enzo and Luca, and a daughter, Lucia.