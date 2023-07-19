Field Hockey Reveals Schedule for 2023





HOBOKEN, New Jersey (July 19, 2023) Stevens Institute of Technology head hockey coach Meredith Spencer-Blaetz revealed the Ducks’ 2023 game schedule on Wednesday. The calendar features 17 games, including nine at the DeBaun Athletic Complex, where the Ducks are 37-18 led by Spencer-Blaetz. Of the Ducks’ 17 games, three will be against teams that competed in last year’s NCAA Division III Championship, while one will be contested against a new opponent. The 2023 campaign will officially kick off on September 2, when the Ducks host Ramapo in its first season-opening game on campus since 2015. Stevens has won the last five encounters in the all-time series, and the Saturday afternoon tilt marks the first game between the sides since 2019. A participant in the 2022 NCAA tournament, Moravian will travel to Hoboken on Sept. 4 to mark the first meeting between the schools since 2005. The Ducks will hit the road for the first time on September 9, when Stevens travels to Rochester, New York for a first game with the two-time Liberty League champion Yellow Jackets. The battle against schools participating in the 2022 national championship tournament continues on September 13, when the Ducks head south to Glassboro, New Jersey for a 7 p.m. tilt at Rowan in the first meeting hosted by the Pros since 2016. Swarthmore will be coming to campus on September 16, as the Ducks will play a total of five non-conference games on campus. A trip to nearby Drew follows on Sept. 20, before hosting the Ducks Eastern (Sept. 23) and Montclair State (Sept. 27) to mark the second of three two-game homestands. A few road ramps in the Keystone State tie together the non-conference schedule. First, the Ducks travel to Reading on September 30 to face Albright in the teams’ second-ever meeting. The Ducks then travel to La Plume for the first time on October 4 to face Keystone. The conference game kicks off on October 7 when the Ducks host King’s and celebrate Seniors Day at the same time. The Ducks welcome Misericordia (Oct. 11) and Arcadia (Oct. 18) and FDU-Florham (Oct. 25), as they travel to Lebanon Valley (Oct. 14) and Delaware Valley (Oct. 21) before concluding the regular season at DeSales (Oct. 28). The Lebanon Valley matchup marks the first meeting between the teams since 2012 and interestingly enough, it will be the third all-time meeting between the schools, all of which have been in Annville, Pennsylvania. Postseason play begins on November 1 with the MAC Freedom Semifinals and a National Champion will be crowned on November 4. Facebook: “Like” Stevens Athletics

