Muscat National Table Tennis Championship





MUSCAT: The Oman Table Tennis Association (OTTA) is ready to kick off the Seniors National Table Tennis Championship for singles, which will take place from July 20 to 22 at the main hall of the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Bausher. As many as 59 players will participate in the event. The participating paddlers will represent many local clubs namely: Ibri, Saham, Nakhal, Qurayat, Al Rustaq, Al Ittifaq, Salalah, Yanqul, Seeb, Mirbat, Al Suwaiq, Ahli Sidab, Masirah, Dhofar and Nizwa. This edition of the tournament will feature tough competitions among the rowers who will fight for the title of one of the biggest local events. The clubs are all ready to compete as the rowers go through the warm up sessions and they are in good shape to start the competitions. Many clubs signed new contracts with some national team players including Ibri club as they signed with former Saham player Nasser al Balushi to represent their club in this season. Haitham al Manthari represents Saham alongside the champion Muhanad al Balushi. Oman national team player Asad al Raisi is the main player in the Seeb club alongside the other paddlers from the rest of the participating teams.



The draw for the local event will take place on Thursday in the presence of the representatives of the teams. The three-day event will begin with group stage matches as the participating players will be divided into many groups. The winner of each group will advance to the final, which will be played in the knockout phase. The first group stage starts on Thursday and runs through Friday morning, while in the evening sessions, the finals run through Saturday. The local event will be led by first division and international referees, with Hashim al Salmi appointed as chief referee. Khalid al Zaabi is the tournament manager and Mohammed al Jassasi and Masoud al Shaqsi are on the tournament organizing committee.

