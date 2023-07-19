2023 Volleyball Schedule Announced – Syracuse University Athletics





Eleven home games mark Syracuse University’s 2023 volleyball program, which was announced Wednesday afternoon. The 28-game slate opens August 25 against Navy in Albany, NY Head coach Baker Ganesharatnam put together a competitive non-conference schedule for the Orange in his second season at the helm, including early season tournaments at Albany and Michigan State. Eight teams facing Syracuse in 2023 earned bids for the 2022 NCAA Tournament, including national runners-up Louisville and Pittsburgh, who both reached the Final Four last season. The first service of the 2023 season is on August 25 at 11 a.m., the first of two games for the Orange on opening day. Syracuse plays Navy first, then plays host Albany that night at 7 p.m. Cuse completes opening weekend against UCF, a 2022 NCAA Tournament qualifier, on Saturday, August 26 at noon. The Orange heads to Michigan in early September for the Kathy DeBoer Invitational presented by Michigan State Auto-Owners Insurance, where ‘Cuse will take on Delaware State, Michigan State and Belmont for one game each. The Dutch play weekday games against regional foes Cornell (September 6) and Colgate (September 12) for weeks in a row before receiving Iowa for its home opener on Friday, September 15 at 7 PM. Atlantic Coast Conference play begins on the road September 22 when the Orange heads to 2022 National Runner Up Louisville at 7 p.m. Cuse continues his four-game road streak at Notre Dame (September 24), Virginia (September 29) and 2022 National Semifinalist Pittsburgh (October 1). SU will play four consecutive home games in October, starting with Virginia Tech on October 6 and closing its game against Duke on Sunday, October 15. The Dutch will travel to Florida at the end of October to face Miami (Oct. 20) and Florida State (Oct. 22) and close the month with back-to-back home games against Clemson (Oct. 27) and Georgia Tech (Oct. 29). Syracuse travels to Boston College on Wednesday, November 1 for its only midweek ACC game of the season and makes a one-way game trip to the state of North Carolina on Sunday, November 5. Three of the final four games of the regular season will take place in the friendly atmosphere of the Women’s Building as Syracuse hosts Florida State (November 10), Boston College (November 17) and Pittsburgh (November 24) for the final game of the ACC slate. Syracuse’s final road game against ACC opponents is scheduled for Sunday, November 19 against Georgia Tech. The Orange returns four letter winners from the 2022 season and welcomes nine newcomers to Coach Ganesharatnam’s second season at The Hill. Participation in all Syracuse regular season home games is free at the Women’s Building Gymnasium on SU’s campus. Follow @CuseVB on Twitter and Instagram for more information on Syracuse Volleyball.

