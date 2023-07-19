Four more former Northwest footballers underwent “ritualized sexual” hazing, they say





Four other former Northwestern football players came forward on Wednesday to allege they were also subjected to “extremely ritualized sexual” hazing while attending the prestigious Big Ten school. The new allegations came a day after the initial lawsuit was filed by an anonymous person former Wildcats player, whose civil complaint went into excruciating detail about hazing within Northwestern’s football program. “The university and the football program have let us down. That’s why we’re here today,” former player Lloyd Yates told reporters in Chicago, alongside other Wildcats football alum, Warren Miles Long, Simba short And Tom Carnifax. “We were thrown into a culture where physical, emotional and sexual abuse was normalized.” The players have not filed a lawsuit against the school, but their lawyers said they are conducting more interviews with former athletes and a civil suit is pending. The players and lawyers described many of the same acts described in the John Doe lawsuit filed Tuesday in Chicago by attorneys Patrick Salvi and Parker Stinar, including alleged rituals involving a naked human car wash and a punishment called Shrek claps “in which upperclassmen on the team run around a player who made a mistake in practice while clapping their hands over the teammate’s head.” “The stories are eerily similar, whether they were in 2013 or 2019,” said Ben Crump, who represented the four named players. Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald stands on the sidelines during a game in 2021. Carlos Osorio / AP file Crump and his partner, Steve Levin, said they hope this scandal, which has rocked Northwestern, will have a greater impact on college sports. “No student-athlete should be enrolled in an athletic department (and be conditioned (to accept) forced participation in extremely ritualized sexual behavior,” Levin said. “That happened here.” Crump and Levin said they represent 15 former student-athletes from the Northwest, including former football, baseball and softball players. “It was a toxic culture that was rampant in Northwestern University’s athletic department,” Crump said. A representative from the Northwest declined to comment Wednesday on an earlier statement saying the school is taking new anti-hazing measures. “These steps, while necessary and appropriate, are just the beginning, and we will expand them in the coming weeks,” the school said. Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired last week amid allegations he failed to prevent the hazing. Fitzgerald was head coach for 17 seasons, making the Wildcats a consistently competitive program, a major achievement in the academically prestigious school, play in the hyper-competitive Big Ten. Fitzgerald, a 48-year-old Northwest alum, was 110-101 in his time leading the team and a program best known for aLost streak of 34 gameswhich spanned from 1979 to 1982. Northwestern initially suspended Fitzgerald for two weeks for the the school’s student newspaper in detail the shocking allegations. The The Northwestern Daily Report prompted administrators to consider a harsher sentence for Fitzgerald, leading to the coach’s removal.

