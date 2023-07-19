Women’s Hockey – France 4 Scotland 2





France 4, Scotland 2 in Marseille, France Two devastating runs from Delamazure, which shredded Scotland's defence, played a major part in the 4–2 defeat to France in Marseille in a friendly match. The quicksilver winger, who played for France's under-18 side in their EuroChampionships last week, ran from inside her own half twice and caused havoc. She scored twice as the Tartan Hearts struggled, especially in the first half, in the sweltering heat of over 30 cents in the South of France. The match has given the Scottish coaching team plenty of food for thought ahead of test matches on Thursday and Saturday as the Scottish team prepares for next month's EuroHockey A Division in Germany. The excited French, denied a place in next month's event featuring Europe's elite hockey elite by Scotland but preparing for the 2004 Paris Olympics, signaled their intent from the first whistle. They pressed high and scored early from a charge down the left, but Scotland leveled when Charlotte Watson was knocked down in the French circle and Amy Costello found the net with a low drive from the resulting penalty corner. Scotland struggled to find their rhythm, but early in the second quarter Jess Ross dived to divert the ball to goal, but he flashed centimeters wide of France's goal. Minutes later, the home side were ahead as the flying winger left Ross and then Laura Swanson in her wake and raced towards goal, towards the near post. The score remained the same until half-time, but unforced errors from the Scots allowed France to dictate and it was no surprise that they took the lead further. Scotland fought back and the zealous Ruth Blakie fired the ball over the French circle from the right and Sarah Jamieson provided the finishing touches at the far post. However, another drive down the left saw France slide to 4-2, but they survived a real scare as Costello rattled their left post with a raspy drive in the dying minutes.

